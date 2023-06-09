



Rishi Sunak and Joe Biden have announced a deal on a transatlantic partnership that will move Britain firmly into the US administration’s economic trajectory and mark a resurgence in relations after the turbulent Brexit.

At a joint press conference with Biden at the White House, Sunak unveiled the so-called Atlantic Declaration, which stated closer links were designed to bolster economic security in the face of threats from China and Russia.

Countries like China and Russia are willing to manipulate and exploit our openness, steal our intellectual property, use our technology for authoritarian ends or seize vital resources, the prime minister said. They won’t succeed.

Announced at the end of Sunak’s visit to Washington, the declaration is in some ways little more than a series of economic mini-deals. Relatively few details have been revealed, and no attempt has been made to estimate overall economic benefits.

But the symbolism is significant, and represents a departure from the UK’s recent mantra of unbridled free trade in favor of reciprocity. The announcement also signaled the end of hopes for a full trade deal with the US, a key promise in the 2019 Conservative Manifesto.

Questioning the lack of a broader deal, Sunak said the declaration would nonetheless benefit British business and address the specific opportunities and challenges we face now.

Labor has failed to deliver on the comprehensive trade deal promised by the Conservatives, PA Media reported.

Responding to the announcement of the declaration, U.S. Foreign Secretary David Lammy said, “Labor has consistently urged the government to forge closer economic ties with the United States to work together on important issues of our time, but this statement is a statement that the Conservatives and the government will have in 2019. It has failed to deliver on the comprehensive trade agreements promised in the 2017 manifesto or secure ally status under the auto sector and the inflation reduction law, which is critical for the green transition.

While the Biden administration enacted inflation-reducing legislation to remove the economic risk from China and create domestic jobs, the Conservatives left Britain’s cupboards bare.

Biden emphasized the economic benefits of the agreement, saying Britain could play a key role in bringing green technologies like batteries to the United States.

In a welcome move to Downing Street, the President had warm words for Sunak’s idea that the UK could become home to a regulator for artificial intelligence (AI), with a meeting on the matter planned for the fall.

“We are counting on the UK to help solve this problem,” Biden said. No country has greater faith to help negotiate our way through this issue. We are stuck.

The declaration, signed at a White House meeting that began with a zany chat in the Oval Office in front of a crowd of waiting reporters, allowed British companies to take advantage of US subsidies, for example, while violating economic policies that some Sunac classified as protectionism. Bind England. .

After a visit where Sunak was greeted with full diplomatic splendor, it shows Biden and his team’s propensity to work more closely with their out-of-stock allies under Boris Johnson and Liz Truss.

Billed as number 10 as a new plan of action for cooperation on the greatest economic challenges of our time, the Declaration aims to enable the two countries to move faster and cooperate more deeply in areas such as supply chains disrupted by COVID-19 and the invasion of Ukraine. will. .

Full-fledged post-Brexit free trade agreements aside, we are launching a series of sectoral contracts for everything from defense procurement to data and professional qualifications.

Beforehand, British officials described it as a pragmatic, forward-looking, and less sentimental reset of transatlantic relations, and Sunak spoke of a new formula for a much-discussed special relationship: essential alliances.

As the talks began, when reporters asked about the status of this, Biden gave a thumbs-up and added:

Downing Street will be happy to end the trip with tangible results, but there are political risks.

In one detail that may surprise conservative liberal marketers, the UK has entered the orbit of the Bidens Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), which provides massive subsidies for green infrastructure that some UK ministers have previously condemned as market distortion.

One element of the declaration relating to the minerals required for battery technology allows UK electric vehicle manufacturers to benefit from some IRA subsidy schemes.

Among a series of mostly dubious promises so far is Sunak’s acknowledgment that Britain’s economic security requires at least some acceptance of Biden’s economic worldview.

In particular, British officials explicitly linked the move to the New Washington Consensus, the US vision for economic security laid out in March by national security adviser Jake Sullivan Bidens in a speech. new threat.

When asked if he was embracing the Biden-led protectionist mantra, Sunak insisted that he did not.

I absolutely support the view that President Lee does not believe in zero-sum competition between allies. That’s what we announced together with our G7 partners in Hiroshima just a few weeks ago, he said.

This is a president and administration fully aligned with the needs and concerns of his allies on these issues.

The agreement provides tangibility to the prime minister’s short visit to the US, which has been event-heavy but has been mainly dedicated to meeting with US politicians and businessmen and visiting baseball games.

Speaking to reporters on the way to the United States, Sunak insisted that he remained against protectionism, but that he needed to pursue economic security and assured supply chains in an evolving global situation that included a Chinese invasion as well as a Russian invasion of Ukraine. Threats to Taiwan.

Some of the details announced on Thursday are set to come into effect quickly, with a new move to designate UK defense contractors as domestic contractors under the US Defense Production Act.

The deal on data protection is intended to reduce difficulties for small businesses doing UK-US trade. No 10 said this could save over 90 million annually.

The two countries will also cooperate in key industries including AI, 5G and 6G telecommunications, quantum computing, semiconductors and engineered biology.

Other ambitions will take longer. Sunak and Biden signed additional measures to mutually recognize engineers’ professional qualifications, but state-by-state approval is required in the United States.

