Consumers are preventing the United States from entering a recession. It’s getting harder and harder





A job sign and a sale sign are displayed at a retail store in Carlsbad, California, May 25, 2023.

Mike Blake | Reuters

The widely predicted U.S. recession remains out of sight as the first half of 2023 draws to a close, but the consumer sector that fueled a remarkable recovery from the pandemic shutdowns may finally be showing signs of unraveling.

The signals on which economists rely to assess the chances of a recession are currently contradictory. The yield curve remains deeply inverted and manufacturing surveys have been showing signs of recession for months. But layoffs concentrated in the tech sector haven’t spread widely so far, and there are pockets of consumer strength, like travel, that look like a real boom.

With the Federal Reserve expected to ignore a rate hike at its next meeting, hopes for a so-called “soft landing” for the economy have begun to sprout again. On Tuesday, Goldman Sachs lowered its odds of a US recession over the next 12 months to just 25%.

But can the strong consumer sector continue to hold its own as pandemic-era savings fade and interest rates remain high? Not everyone is convinced, with some Wall Street strategists and economists saying a recession is only a matter of time as the central bank tries to bring inflation down and there is plenty of evidence for this. pessimistic case.

“The U.S. and global expansions are on solid footing, and fears of a looming recession appear overblown. That’s the message from the latest releases showing a surprising rise in the global manufacturing PMI alongside sharp increases in spending on goods and employment in the United States. But this data also suggests that the seeds of the end of the expansion are being sown,” JPMorgan’s global market strategist Marko Kolanovic said Monday in a note to journalists. clients.

The confused consumer

The housing market is one of the key indicators for the US consumer and the economy, and also one of the most confusing.

New home sales have actually resumed an upward trend in recent months despite high mortgage rates and a regional banking crisis, reversing some of last year’s sharp slowdown.

However, it may not be a good read on consumer health this time around. There has been a dramatic drop in the number of existing homes coming on the market, which is exacerbating the national housing shortage and could make demand appear to be stronger than it actually is.

“If you own a house, if you have a 30-year 2.8% mortgage locked in, that’s the best deal of your life. Unless you have to move, you won’t move,” said said Lauren Goodwin, economist and portfolio strategist. at New York Life Investments.

There are also mixed signals coming from big consumer companies. Target warned of sluggish sales last month and Dollar General’s stock plunged on June 1 after the discount retailer slashed its full-year outlook.

Stock chart icon Stock chart icon

Dollar General shares fell sharply after the retailer cut its full-year outlook.

But on the other hand, American Airlines raised its profit forecast on May 31, citing stronger demand and cheaper fuel. And luxury clothing brand Lululemon beat earnings and sales estimates for its fiscal first quarter and raised its full-year guidance.

This divergence could be a continuation of the post-pandemic economy, which has seen consumers splurge in areas like travel while leaving some retailers caught off guard with their inventory plans. But it could also be a sign that the economic recovery is becoming “K-shaped”, Goodwin said. This means a situation where different income levels of consumers diverge from each other.

“I don’t want to discount the idea that some companies might have idiosyncratic issues around their inventory management. That’s still part of the story. But we see in the aggregate data a major bifurcation between the low-income and from the consumer to the economy as a whole and high-income consumers,” she said.

“Bifurcation is happening not only by income segment but also by age,” Goodwin continued, pointing to credit card default rates.

“What that tells me is that it’s a story of wealth as well as excess savings,” she added.

The last bulwark of the labor market?

The main source of optimism for the U.S. economy is the job market, and continued job growth would boost low-income consumers and help combat the K-shaped economy.

Even with reports of new rounds of layoffs from major companies such as Meta Platforms, Disney and Goldman Sachs, monthly jobs reports continue to beat expectations. The April JOLTS report even showed a surprise increase in job vacancies.

However, Nick Bunker, director of economic research for North America at jobs site Indeed, said his company’s data shows job openings have continued to soften in recent weeks and the the job market has cooled since the start of the recovery.

“Things are moderating, although still very strong,” Bunker said.

And the May jobs report was a contradictory document in itself. While payrolls gained a startling 339,000 jobs, the unemployment rate calculated by another survey actually rose to 3.7%.

“This is just one of those quirky reports. This jump of 3 to 10 percentage points in the unemployment rate, I don’t think is an accurate representation of the health of the labor market. I don’t think either more than the 339,000 jobs we added in a month is a true reflection. My take is that I wouldn’t be too excited either way,” Bunker said.

The labor market is often seen as a lagging indicator of economic weakness, and there is no guarantee that a recession is not imminent. On Thursday, initial jobless claims took a surprise jump to 261,000, potentially a harbinger that the cracks in the labor market are starting to widen.

CNBC’s Michael Bloom contributed reporting.

