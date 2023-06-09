Sunak and Biden Agree on ‘Atlantic Declaration’ to Strengthen Economic Security | political news





Rishi Sunak and Joe Biden have agreed to a new partnership to bolster economic security in response to the growing threat from China.

The Prime Minister and President of the United States issued the Atlantic Declaration at a meeting at the White House, confiding in their failure to implement the Tory Declaration to reach a full free trade agreement with the United States.

This is the first time Sunak has visited the official residence of a US president.

The agreement includes a narrow trade agreement covering essential minerals needed for electric vehicle batteries, close defense industry collaboration, easing of trade barriers, and a new data protection agreement.

The new agreement will include trade in minerals used to make products ranging from solar panels to electric vehicles to give British exporters access to Inflation, a huge $370 billion (£294 billion) green subsidy program. agreement in principle is included. A reduction law introduced by President Biden to promote massive green investment in the United States.

“Countries like China and Russia are trying to manipulate and exploit our openness, steal our intellectual property, use our technology for authoritarian ends, or recapture vital resources like energy. They will not succeed,” Sunak said.

“Today we have agreed to the Atlantic Declaration, a new economic partnership for a new era never before agreed upon.”

He said the partnership would “protect our citizens” and include new US investment in Britain. He said it would “help tens of thousands”, citing the £14bn promised this week to create “thousands of jobs” and highlighting “strong supply chains” and reduced trade barriers. small business”.

an indispensable alliance

The prime minister said he and Biden had agreed to work together on artificial intelligence (AI) safety. A more prosperous place, so our alliance is an indispensable one.”

Biden said the US-UK economic partnership is a “source of tremendous strength”.

The United States signed a similar agreement with Japan earlier this year, banning export restrictions from both countries on the minerals most important to electric batteries, such as lithium, nickel, cobalt, graphite and manganese.

The prime minister was quick to mention a new deal, but not a post-Brexit free trade agreement the Conservatives had promised to implement by the end of 2022, when they cited an agreement with the US as key in their 2019 manifesto. subject to trade.

British officials argued that this new targeting approach was a better response to the economic challenges posed by Beijing and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

However, President Biden has not hidden the fact that he is not interested in negotiating a bilateral trade agreement with the UK, and negotiations are frozen until 2025 at the earliest.

When asked on Thursday to acknowledge that the government had failed to deliver on its campaign promises, the prime minister said “the macroeconomic situation has evolved” and insisted that the UK-US economic partnership was still strong and reflected new threats.

“from [that pledge] We have an epidemic. We had a war in Ukraine and it changed the macroeconomic situation. And the right response to this is to keep us economically focused on what will make the biggest difference for the British people.”

“The real challenge we face is the threat to economic security.”

As well as an agreement on critical minerals, President Biden has asked Congress to authorize Britain as a “domestic source” under the US Defense Procurement Act, allowing increased US investment in British companies.

The two powers have also focused their attention on improving the resiliency of critical supply chains to cut Russia off of the global civilian nuclear market. Allies are also working on the semiconductor supply chain.

A deal on data protection could reduce the burden on small businesses doing transatlantic trade, potentially saving £92m.

