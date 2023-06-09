US and Iran deny announcement of interim nuclear deal





WASHINGTON/DUBAI, June 8 (Reuters) – Both the United States and Iran on Thursday denied reports that they were close to an interim deal under which Tehran would curb its nuclear program in exchange for relief from nuclear weapons. penalties.

“This report is false and misleading,” a White House National Security Council spokesman said, referring to an article on the London-based Middle East Eye site. “All reports of an interim agreement are false.”

Iran’s mission to the United Nations also cast doubt on the report, saying, “Our comment is the same as that of the White House.”

US and EU officials have been looking for ways to curb Tehran’s nuclear program since the breakdown of US-Iranian indirect talks on reviving the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran, Britain, China, France , Germany, Russia and the United States.

The deal, aimed at preventing Iran from developing a nuclear weapon, required Tehran to agree to restrictions on its nuclear program and closer UN inspections in exchange for an end to UN, US sanctions. and the EU.

One possible solution has been an interim deal under which Iran would agree to fewer limits on its nuclear program in return for more modest sanctions relief than under the 2015 pact.

Middle East Eye quoted two unnamed sources as saying Iran and the US had “reached an agreement on a temporary deal” to present to their superiors.

He said Iran would stop enriching uranium to 60% purity or higher and continue cooperation with the UN nuclear watchdog in exchange for exporting up to 1 million. barrels of oil per day and access to “income and other funds frozen abroad”.

Oil prices fell more than $3 a barrel according to the Middle East Eye report before paring losses after the White House denied it.

The website said the talks were led by US special envoy for Iran Rob Malley and Iran’s UN ambassador Amir Saeid Iravani in an apparent reversal of Iran’s refusal to deal directly with US officials.

A State Department spokesperson declined to comment on the talks, saying only that it had means to deliver messages to Iran but would not detail their content or how they were delivered.

Two Iranian officials told Reuters there had been progress but no deal was imminent. A third said Malley and Irvani have met at least three times in recent weeks, but gave no details.

“There has been progress and we have exchanged proposals and messages with the Americans,” a senior Iranian official said. “Still, there are a lot of details that we need to discuss.”

The 2015 deal, which capped Iran’s uranium enrichment at 3.67%, was scrapped in 2018 by then-US President Donald Trump, who reimposed US sanctions to stifle Iranian oil exports.

Iran has since built up a stockpile of 60% enriched uranium, and the UN’s nuclear watchdog has found traces enriched to 83.7%, approaching the 90% considered bomb-grade.

Reporting By Trevor Hunnicutt in Washington and Parisa Hafezi in Dubai; Written by Arshad Mohammed; Editing by Chris Reese and Lisa Shumaker

