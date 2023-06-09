Joran van der Sloot, prime suspect in Natalee Holloway case, arrives in US to face charges





The prime suspect in the 2005 disappearance of American Natalee Holloway, Joran van der Sloot, has arrived in the US to face charges of extortion and wire fraud related to promises he allegedly made to the family of Holloway regarding the conduct of the authorities to his body. Van der Sloot was transferred to U.S. law enforcement in Lima, Peru on Thursday morning and a plane departed at 9 a.m. Eastern Time carrying him to Birmingham, Alabama.

It was unclear when he might first appear in US court.

Holloway was 18 when she disappeared on a high school trip to the Caribbean island nation of Aruba, where Van der Sloot, a Dutch national, lived. She was last seen leaving a bar with him. No one has ever been charged with her disappearance and her body has never been found. In 2012, an Alabama judge declared her dead.

Dutch national Joran Van der Sloot is transferred to a police car from Ancon I prison in Lima, Peru, for temporary surrender to US authorities, on June 8, 2023. ERNESTO BENAVIDES/AFP/Getty

Van der Sloot was indicted in the United States for extortion and wire fraud in 2010 in connection with a bid he allegedly made to sell information about the whereabouts of Holloway’s remains to his mother, Beth, for 250,000 $. Beth Holloway paid Van der Sloot some of that money directly and made another payment through a lawyer, but the information turned out to be false, according to the indictment.

Van der Sloot is serving a 28-year prison sentence in Peru for the 2010 murder of 21-year-old Stephany Flores, whom he confessed to killing in his hotel room in Lima.

Under a 2001 treaty between the United States and Peru, extradition is temporarily permitted so that a suspect can be tried in the other country, and Van der Sloot will remain in the United States until the termination of US criminal proceedings, including any potential appeals. , reported the Associated Press. He should then be sent back to Peru to serve his sentence.

Peru’s Ambassador to the United States, Gustavo Meza-Cuadra, said he hoped Van der Sloot’s temporary extradition “will enable a process that will help bring peace to Ms. Holloway and her grieving family. in the same way as the Flores”. family in Peru mourns the loss of their daughter, Stephany.”

