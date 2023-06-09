Major plank of new UK asylum law dropped to reduce backlog | immigration and asylum





Rishi Sunak quietly dropped a key board in last year’s asylum law, which introduced a two-tier refugee system and made life harder for tens of thousands of people arriving in the UK via small boat.

In a move to reduce the asylum backlog, the Interior Ministry said in a statement Thursday that it would no longer distinguish, as prescribed, between people who arrived by irregular means, such as those who crossed the Strait, and other asylum seekers. Nationality and border law in the past few years.

According to refugee experts, this means the government could speed up processing of the claims of around 55,000 people who have arrived in the UK since last June. Of these, about 15,000 in countries with high subsidy rates, such as Afghanistan and Sudan, could be processed through questionnaires instead of face-to-face interviews.

It also means that those who arrive on a small boat are given more rights, such as reunion with their families.

Enver Solomon, head of the Refugee Council, said the decision was an admission of the government’s failure to act.

It was the right decision, he said, to end a policy of discrimination that treats refugees based on how they arrived in the UK rather than out of need for protection. The government now admits that key nationality and border laws have not been properly implemented. As predicted by us and other refugee groups, we have failed to deter desperate men, women and children from making the perilous journey, causing unnecessary suffering to many refugees.

Labor saw the change as further evidence of the government’s incompetence on immigration policy. Shadow Home Secretary Yvette Cooper said the decision messed with government policy.

They leaked the announcement in a written statement to avoid publicity or scrutiny, she said. This is a damning indictment of the Conservative Party’s key immigration bill and their entire record on small boats, and shows ministers have no idea what they’re doing.

Some senior Conservatives condemned the decision. As one put it: This looks like a de facto amnesty introduced to get rid of the strong deterrence and get things done instead of stopping the ship. We’re easing our approach under Rishi, which won’t go down well at the red wall doorstep.

Interior Minister Priti Patel last year announced plans to overhaul the asylum system and separate those who entered the country through legal routes, such as resettlement, from those who entered the country through irregular routes or transited through countries deemed safe.

Under the new law, those who arrive in small boats and successfully apply for asylum will be offered temporary status for up to 30 months, with abbreviated rights and benefits that are reviewed regularly. The threat of removal is suspended for the duration of your stay.

UNHCR has accused the policy of undermining the 1951 Refugee Convention and longstanding international cooperation on refugee issues.

The U-turn was announced in a statement by Immigration and Immigration Minister Robert Genrick, published on Parliament’s website.

He wrote: We will suspend discriminatory policies in our next package of immigration rule changes in July 2023. Those receiving humanitarian protection are also subject to the same conditions.

Jenrick said the new approach to illegal immigration bills passing Congress addressed the same issues that the Phase 2 Differentiation Policy seeks to address.

He said those who received Tier 2 status, the second level reserved for those who arrived illegally, would have the same conditions as Tier 1 refugees.

He added that the government would streamline claims for those arriving from Afghanistan, Eritrea, Libya, Syria, Yemen and Sudan, adding that the application was retroactively applied to the law’s introduction in June 2022.

According to the Refugee Commission, the change will affect 54,653 asylum seekers arriving after June 2022. Of these, about 15,000 are from Afghanistan, Eritrea, Libya, Syria, Yemen and Sudan.

A Home Office spokesperson said: “Under the discrimination policy, people who came to the UK illegally and applied for asylum could receive a different offer of protection than those who came to the UK legally, which would help reduce the motivation to make these illegal trips in the first place.” said.

We are now moving further into the Illegal Immigration Bill so that people who have come here illegally will not be considered seeking asylum in the UK and will instead be detained and quickly removed.

To stop the boat, we need to remove the incentive for people to come here illegally and not stand in line.

