Motorsport UK Offers F1 Academy Discover Your Drive Female Talent Identification Program





F1 Academy today launched F1 Academy Discover Your Drive, a global initiative that aims to increase the pool of female talent in motorsport both on and off track.

Focusing on four pillars: Youth Engagement, Talent Identification, Participation & Progression, and Community, the initiative will promote and strengthen women’s participation by providing girls and young women with access to entry-level programs and professional institutions. sports.

The first talent identification program is the F1 Academy Discover Your Drive Karting UK, a national program to find and develop the next generation of young female karting players.

The program draws on talent development experience through its academy program at Motorsport UK, the governing body for four-wheel motorsport in the UK, and is operated by TeamSport Karting, which operates 35 karting venues nationwide.

According to recent statistics, around 45,000 young girls visit the TeamSport arena each year, but only a handful make it to the competition. Of TeamSport Race Academy’s 2,275 cadets aged 8-12, only 146 are girls. The gap is even bigger at senior level, where only 5% of all Motorsport UK race license holders are women.

F1 Academy Discover Your Drive Karting UK will solve this problem by serving as a gateway to motorsport for young girls, making them more aware of the opportunities available and removing the barriers that often prevent girls from competing.

Motorsport UK will utilize a successful academy route that has supported drivers such as Lando Norris and George Russell from karting to Formula 1. Motorsport UK has worked with academy coaches and sports science experts to create criteria to support existing theories. Allows TeamSports Karting Instructors to identify up-and-coming girls aged 8-12.

Girls who show the right mindset and talent in the assessment will later be offered a development session with TeamSport. Guided by Motorsport UK, the session develops talent and equips you with the skills and skills you need to compete in indoor karting at junior level.

All F1 Academy Discover Your Drive Karting instructors have gone through the Motorsport UK Coaching Pathway to acquire the skills needed to nurture girls as they progress through the karting route.

Running at six locations across the UK for the remainder of 2023, the new pilot program will see participants supported through the qualifying stages of the British Indoor Karting Championships sanctioned by Motorsport UK. training. The program aims to expand to 35 TeamSport venues across the UK next year.

In 2024 F1 Academy will be a support series for Formula 1 and F1 Academy Discover Your Drive will run activations around the world ahead of the race. These events will engage the community and inspire girls aged 8-18 to consider the future of motorsport by inviting them to various workshops and activities. More information on these activities will be announced soon.

Hugh Chambers, CEO of Motorsport UK, said: We are very proud to be part of creating this initiative with F1 Academy. Sports like football and rugby have invested heavily in developing junior female talent at freshman level and each program is now producing fantastic results, with British players competing on the international stage and winning major accolades.

We believe the F1 Academy Discover Your Drive Karting UK will begin the same process within the UK. We hope to show young girls that motorsport is easy and fun, and support them on their journey to compete in motorsport or build a professional career in many fields.

F1 Academy Managing Director Susie Wolff said: When we launched F1 Academy in March, one of our main goals was to increase the pipeline of talent coming into our sport. Someone trying to pursue a role out of orbit.

The launch of the F1 Academy Discover Your Drive is an important step towards achieving this, and as it joins the F1 global calendar next year, the scope of the program will be enormous and provide a platform that will inspire many girls and young women around the world. .

With the support of like-minded organizations like Motorsport UK and TeamSport Karting, delivering a first national program is very important and we look forward to growing and making an impact in the long term.

TeamSport Karting CEO Dom Gaynor: TeamSport is excited to partner with F1 Academy and Motorsport UK on the F1 Academy Discover Your Drive Karting UK initiative. With over 1.8 million drivers racing at TeamSport tracks every year, we are in a fantastic position to discover and develop young female racing talent in the UK.

All images are copyrighted by F1 Academy Limited.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.motorsportuk.org/motorsport-uk-to-deliver-f1-academy-discover-your-drive-female-talent-identification-programme/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos