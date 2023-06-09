Gavin Newsom wants a 28th Amendment for guns in the US Constitution





The Democratic governors’ proposal would raise the federal minimum age to purchase a firearm from 18 to 21; mandate universal background checks; institute a reasonable waiting period for all firearm purchases and ban assault rifles nationwide.

Newsom acknowledged the seemingly unimaginable obstacles to creating a 28th Amendment to the US Constitution. But his plan is distinctly Newsom: designed to draw maximum public attention to an issue where he sees the opinions of Americans far ahead of their governments. In the interview, Newsom said his motivation for action on guns was inspired by a rollback of gun control measures in the courts amid the never-ending series of massacres. Specifically, he said, it is about addressing the echo chamber of despair that exists today.

The United States is on course for a record number of massacres in 2023, averaging one a week, according to recent analysis by The Associated Press and USA Today.

This effort positions California at the forefront of the fight for increased gun restrictions. Newsom and the Sacramento State Legislature are about to launch a national process that would require the support of 34 states to trigger a convention. California State Senator Aisha Wahab (D-Hayward) and Assemblyman Reggie Jones-Sawyer (D-Los Angeles) are expected to carry the bill, backed by a host of outside gun safety groups fire.

This initiative will literally be a catalyst for other states to follow, said Wahab, chairwoman of the state Senate’s public safety committee and herself a victim of gun violence.

Wahab’s father was murdered and her mother died at an early age, placing her in the foster care system. She said she wanted to center the victims in the debate and proposed that it start again in California.

When we talk about gun violence across this country, people, whether or not they’re Republicans, Democrats, or Independents, are shot. Their children are slaughtered, she said. We’ve had enough.

Getting 33 more states on board would be next to impossible. Democrats now control 20 state legislatures across the country. But Newsom, who has invested his political committee with $10 million and spent time on the national stage hunting down Republican governors. Ron DeSantis of Florida and Greg Abbott of Texas fought for years against the gun industry and reaped the political benefits in a state where voters largely support tough restrictions on guns .

Newsom laid the groundwork for his run for governor by championing a 2016 ballot initiative regulating ammunition sales. As governor, he signed bills restricting phantom guns, banning companies from marketing guns to minors, and preventing people under 21 from buying certain guns.

He also used the topics to delve into volatile national issues. When the Supreme Court upheld a Texas law allowing people to sue abortion providers, Newsom pushed the California legislature to pass a law allowing residents to sue illegal gun dealers. It sparked the legal judgment Newsom had been hoping for: When a federal judge halted California law last year, Newsom thanked him for also endangering Texas law.

Still, greater legal headwinds could upend California’s progress and limit what the state can enact. The Supreme Court’s expansive interpretation of the Second Amendment struck down California’s concealed carry rules and reinvigorated challenges to Newsom’s ammunition ballot initiative, the high-capacity magazine ban, the ban of California on assault weapons and other laws.

Newsom said that even if Congress votes to enact some of the restrictions he advocates, which is in itself inconceivable based on recent history, the courts are acting as another seemingly impenetrable barrier to further reform. They literally reject all the progress that many of us have made in these blue states, he said.

The roadmap for his final proposal was the 17th Amendment, Newsom said, which in 1913 created popular elections of U.S. senators rather than having them chosen by lawmakers, shifting the balance of power between the states and the federal government.

He was cautious about his prospects, but predicted that a continuing wave of mass carnage could one day tip the scales for those seeking meaningful action. If we hit the threshold of these mass shootings, and we still have a couple dozen more in a year or two, I think people are at a breaking point in this country, and you can see that accelerating quite deep and pronounced. .

Short of coming up with something transformational, Newsom conceded I didn’t know what else to do. I don’t know what else the answer is.

I don’t want to be maudlin or, predictably, condescending and almost too political. But I got four fucking kids, man, I can’t take it anymore, Newsom added. I mean, when they go to the mall now, when they go to the movies, when they go to a birthday party let alone go to school. And I need to have conversations with them about it. It’s insane. His absolute madness. And the biggest, craziest thing we can do is the same old BS and just finger pointing. So let’s try.

