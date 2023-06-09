Social conservatism in the United States is the highest in about a decade





Historical highlights 38% say they are conservative on social issues, up from 33% last year Highest percentage saying they are socially conservative since 2012

WASHINGTON, DC — More Americans this year (38%) say they are very conservative or conservative on social issues than in 2022 (33%) and 2021 (30%). Meanwhile, the percentage saying their social views are very liberal or liberal has fallen to 29% from 34% in each of the past two years, while the share identifying as moderate (31%) remains close to ‘a third.

The last time so many Americans said they were socially conservative was in 2012, a time when more American adults identified as conservative rather than liberal on social issues.

The findings are based on Gallup’s annual Values ​​and Beliefs Survey, conducted May 1-24. The survey comes at a time when many states are considering policies around transgender issues, abortion, crime, drug use, and teaching about gender and sexuality in schools.

The increase in conservative identification on social issues over the past two years is seen across nearly all political and demographic subgroups. Republicans are posting one of the biggest increases, rising from 60% in 2021 to 74% today. Independents show a slight increase of five percentage points, from 24% to 29%, while there was no change among Democrats (10% in 2021 and 2023).

Since 2021, there have been double-digit increases in conservative social ideology among middle-aged adults – those aged 30-64. At the same time, older Americans’ ideology on social issues has remained stable, while there has been a modest increase in conservative social ideology among young adults.

Economic conservatism is also on the rise

When Americans are asked to describe their views on economic issues, 44% identify as very conservative or conservative, 33% moderate, and 21% very liberal or liberal. The percentage calling themselves conservative averaged 40% between 2020 and 2022. The current figure is the highest since 46% in 2012.

Americans have consistently been more likely to identify themselves as conservative on economic issues than liberal, by as much as 16 percentage points (in 2021).

During the poll’s field period, President Joe Biden and Congress debated legislation to raise the federal debt ceiling and cut federal spending.

Americans were more likely to identify as economically conservative rather than liberal, as Republicans claim to be predominantly conservative, but Democrats are not predominantly liberal. In 2023, 79% of Republicans identify as conservative on economic issues, while 48% of Democrats identify as liberal. Additionally, more independents identify as economic conservatives (36%) than as liberals (16%). About half of independents say they are moderate on economic issues.

The partisans’ ideology on economic issues has remained stable in recent years. Modest shifts in economic ideology among national adults are instead driven by small shifts in political party identification among American adults (from an average of 29% Republican, 32% Democrat in the 2020 and 2021 surveys to 30 % Republicans and 29% Democrats in the 2023 surveys).

Conclusion

For most of the past eight years, Americans were about as likely to call themselves liberal as conservative on social issues. This year, there is a more obvious conservative advantage. This change is primarily due to growing social conservatism among Republicans, at a time when social issues such as transgender rights, abortion and other burning issues loom large in the national public debate.

Greater social conservatism can foster a more favorable environment for the passage of conservative-leaning social legislation, especially in Republican-dominated states. Indeed, over the past year, many Republican states have enacted stricter restrictions on abortions, limited choices for transgender youth in sports participation and health care, and imposed bans on subjects can be discussed in class.

Americans remain more likely to call themselves conservative on economic issues. When asked to describe their political views overall, without reference to social or economic issues, 40% say they hold conservative views, 31% moderate and 26% liberal. The overall ideological identification is therefore less conservative than for economic issues but more conservative than for social issues, although closer to the figures for social issues.

