Yellen tells top CEOs the US wants to work with China on global challenges

In a closed-door meeting with business leaders on Thursday, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen stressed that the United States wants to work with China on pressing global challenges, a person familiar with the matter told CNN.

Yellen’s comments signal increased efforts by US officials to bring the temperature down in the complicated and intertwined relationship between the United States and China, the world’s first and second largest economies, respectively.

The meeting with the CEOs took place in Washington, where Yellen met with the board of directors of the US-China Business Council, a group that promotes trade between the world’s two largest economies. The council’s board of directors includes the CEOs of multinational corporations, including FedEx, Pepsi, Walmart and Ford.

The business community and lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have expressed concern over China’s business tactics, including the alleged theft of intellectual property.

At the U.S.-China Business Council meeting, Yellen stressed the importance of trade and investment with China, but also acknowledged concerns about barriers to accessing China’s vast market and Beijing’s use of non-market tools, the source told CNN.

The US-China Business Council told CNN that after Yellen’s speech, business leaders heard from Chinese Ambassador Xie Feng.

In our separate meetings with each, we discussed the importance of ensuring a productive U.S.-China trade relationship, USCBC Chairman Craig Allen said in a statement. These types of dialogues foster greater understanding between our two countries at a very important time. We are grateful for the ideas and perspectives provided.

Both the Covid-19 pandemic and the Trump administrations’ trade war with China have revealed just how much the global economy and supply chains depend on ties between nations.

Yellen told business leaders that the US economic approach to China remains focused not just on seeking cooperation on the climate crisis and other global challenges, but on trying to bring China to abide by international trade rules and address national security and human rights issues, the source said.

Yellens’ meeting with the US-China Business Council comes amid high tensions between the US and China following the Chinese spy balloon incident. US officials have expressed lingering concerns about Beijing’s human rights and trade record.

During a speech in April, Yellen said the United States and China can and must find a way to live together despite their differences.

A growing China that plays by international rules is good for the United States and the world, Yellen said.

In what could be a significant step in the right direction, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is expected to visit China in the coming weeks, two US officials and a source familiar with the matter previously told CNN.

Last week, Jay Shambaugh, US Treasury Undersecretary, met with Xie Feng, Beijing’s new ambassador to Washington. Treasury described the meeting as candid, constructive and part of ongoing efforts to keep lines of communication open.

Meanwhile, a flurry of US-based CEOs visited China last week, including Tesla billionaire Elon Musk, Starbucks CEO Laxman Narasimhan and JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon.

During a closed-door lunch with moderate House Democrats earlier this week, Dimon expressed optimism about the state of the U.S. economy on the global stage, a person familiar with the matter told CNN.

America is in very good shape. They’re not a ten-foot giant, Dimon told reporters after lunch, speaking of China. We have the most prosperous economy the world has ever known.

The US-China Business Council represents more than 270 American companies, including iconic brands like Apple, McDonalds and the NBA.

