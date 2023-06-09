Saudi crown prince threatened to hurt US during oil standoff





Last fall, President Biden pledged to impose consequences on Saudi Arabia for its decision to cut oil production amid high energy prices and impending elections in the United States.

In public, the Saudi government has politely defended its actions with diplomatic statements. But privately, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has threatened to fundamentally alter the decades-old US-Saudi relationship and impose significant economic costs on the US if it retaliates against oil cuts, according to a classified document obtained by the Washington Post.

The crown prince said he would no longer deal with the US administration, the document says, promising major economic consequences for Washington.

Eight months later, Biden has yet to impose consequences on the Arab country and Mohammed has continued to engage with senior US officials, as he did with Secretary of State Antony Blinken in the Saudi resort city of Jeddah. this week.

It’s unclear whether the crown princes’ threat was transmitted directly to US officials or intercepted via wiretapping, but its dramatic outburst reveals the tension at the heart of a relationship long based on oil for security but rapidly changing as China is more and more interested in it. in the Middle East and the United States assesses its own interests as the world’s largest oil producer.

The US intelligence document was released on the Discord messaging platform as part of a major leak of highly sensitive national security documents.

A spokesman for the National Security Council said we were unaware of any such threats from Saudi Arabia.

In general, these documents often only represent a snapshot of a moment in time and cannot offer the full picture, the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss an intelligence matter.

The United States continues to work with Saudi Arabia, an important partner in the region, to advance our mutual interests and a shared vision of a more secure, stable, and prosperous region interconnected with the world, the official added. .

The Saudi Embassy in Washington did not respond to a request for comment.

Mohammed, 37, is the de facto ruler of Saudi Arabia, after his father, King Salman, appointed him prime minister in 2022.

Biden, who has pledged to make Saudi Arabia a pariah as a presidential candidate, barely communicates with the crown prince, but the president’s top aides have gradually rebuilt ties with him hoping the two nations will be able to work together on pressing issues, including a long-sought peace agreement. in Yemen, a prolonged ceasefire in Sudan, counter-terrorism challenges and continuing disagreements over oil supplies.

The improved ties have disappointed rights advocates who had hoped for a sharper break with the kingdom in light of Mohammed’s role in overseeing the war in Yemen and the assessment of US intelligence communities according to which he ordered the 2018 murder of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi.

Mohammed denies ordering the killing but admitted it happened on my watch.

US officials say the US-Saudi relationship is too important to let it languish given Riyadh’s economic and political clout and Beijing’s courtship of traditional US partners in the Middle East.

Together, we can drive real progress for all of our people, not just to address the challenges or crises of the moment, but to chart a positive vision for our common future, Blinken said at a joint press conference in Riyadh on Thursday. alongside the Saudi Foreign Minister. Faisal ben Farhan.

Blinken met the crown prince, also known as MBS, for one hour and 40 minutes on Tuesday during the three-day visit to the kingdom, US officials said. The men had a frank and open conversation that included US efforts to broker normalization between Israel and Saudi Arabia, the conflict in Yemen, human rights and the fighting in Sudan.

Following the Blinkens meetings, differences appeared to remain over Saudi Arabia’s ambitions to produce nuclear energy, seen by Washington and others as a potential proliferation risk, and over the idea that states States have every right to berate the kingdom for its human rights record.

The Saudi foreign minister noted that while Riyadh would welcome US support in building its civilian nuclear program, there are others bidding, a not-so-subtle reminder that the kingdom could deepen cooperation with China on this initiative.

On human rights, he issued a note of defiance, saying Saudi leaders are not responding to pressure.

When we do something, we do it for our own benefit. And I don’t think anyone believes that pressure is useful or useful, and so it’s not even something that we’re going to consider, he said.

Blinkens’ visit caps a steady stream of high-level US meetings in the kingdom over the past few months, including trips by National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, CIA Director William J. Burns, top adviser to Bidens for the Middle East Brett McGurk and his top energy security official Amos Hochstein.

The flurry of meetings appeared to serve as a counterweight to the frosty personal relationship between Biden and Mohammed, said David Ottaway, a Gulf expert at the Wilson Center, noting that the two leaders have not spoken since meeting in Riyadh last July.

The Biden administration decided it had to figure out how to work with MBS even though he and Biden were still not speaking to each other, Ottaway said.

The oil-rich country has sought to present itself as a global player not moored in Washington. In recent months, Riyadh has experienced a diplomatic rift, ending hostilities in Yemen, restoring relations with sworn enemy Iran, inviting Syrian President Bashar al-Assad to return to the Arab League after more than a decade of prohibition and ending its regional conflict. with Qatar.

Riyadh is reverting to a more traditional foreign policy that avoids conflict and promotes accommodation with rivals, said Bruce Riedel, a Middle East expert at the Brookings Institution.

The dramatic shifts in Saudi foreign policy come as Washington seeks Saudi help on some regional issues. Days before Blinkens’ arrival, Saudi Arabia announced it would deepen oil production cuts in July on top of a broader OPEC Plus deal to limit oil supplies in the world. goal of raising prices, a move opposed by the Biden administration.

The administration has a big agenda for Blinken to work with the Saudis: maintain the ceasefire in Yemen, secure one in Sudan, fight ISIS and most importantly keep oil prices from spiraling out of control, he said. Riedel.

The most difficult thing seems to be the normalization of relations between Saudi Arabia and Israel, especially as Israeli-Palestinian tensions worsen under the far-right coalition government led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Biden has placed a high priority on Saudi public recognition of Israel. This is unlikely in the absence of serious progress on the Palestinian front, Riedel said. The Palestinian question still has a deep resonance in the kingdom, especially with King Salman.

Some moves by the Saudi government have pleased US officials, including its aid to Ukraine announced during a Foreign Minister’s visit to Kyiv in February and its plan to buy a large order of Boeing jetliners. .

Relations between Saudi Arabia and China, which the United States considers its main economic and security competitor, were also discussed during Blinkens’ press conference in Riyadh. The top US diplomat denied any suggestion that the United States would force Saudi Arabia to choose between Washington and Beijing.

A second US intelligence document leaked in December warned that Saudi Arabia planned to expand its transactional relationship with China by buying drones, ballistic missiles, cruise missiles and mass surveillance systems from Beijing. But US officials say those warnings were overblown and failed to materialize.

Asked at the press conference on Thursday about his country’s relations with China, the Saudi foreign minister insisted that it was not a threat to the long-standing security partnership between Saudi Arabia and the United States.

China is the world’s second largest economy. China is our biggest trading partner. So naturally there is a lot of interaction and that cooperation is likely to grow, he said. But we still have a strong security partnership with the United States. This security partnership is renewed almost daily.

