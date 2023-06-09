The United States is losing ground to China in Southeast Asia





Over the past five years, Beijing has taken a much more assertive military and diplomatic approach in Southeast Asia, as it has in many other parts of the world. It has stepped up its militarization of the South China Sea as well as its use of fishing vessels and even troops to prevent fishing boats from Southeast Asian states from operating in regional waters. He increasingly threatened Taiwan, and his diplomats around the world adopted an aggressive, sometimes tyrannical style of diplomacy.

Although one might reasonably expect this to negatively affect China’s position in the region, the opposite is happening. According to a striking and comprehensive new study by Australian think tank Lowy Institute, China’s influence in Southeast Asia has skyrocketed over the past five years. Not only that, but China’s growing influence has come largely at the expense of the United States, which is seeing its own influence rapidly wane in one of the most vital arenas of competition between Beijing and Washington.

The Lowy Institutes report, titled Asia Power Snapshot: China and the United States in Southeast Asia, used a variety of indicators to classify the two countries’ regional influence into four categories: economic relations, defense networks, diplomatic influence and cultural influence. He concludes that the United States has lost influence to China in Southeast Asia over the past five years in all four cases. Similarly, a recent study by the ISEAS Yusof-Ishak Institute in Singapore found that a majority of respondents in a poll concluded that China is now the most dominant economic and political-strategic power in Southeast Asia. East.

As measured by the Lowy Reports, of the 10 countries in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, the United States is the most influential power in only two of them: the Philippines, which is a US treaty ally, and Singapore, which is a staunch US partner. Even in those states, Washington barely finishes in the lead. In Thailand, another US treaty ally, China is now more influential. The ISEAS poll shows that respondents in every ASEAN state believe China is now the most influential economic power in the region, and a majority of respondents in ASEAN states believe that China now wields also the most important political and strategic influence in the region.

By contrast, in an earlier Lowy Institute study from 2018, the United States was the most influential country in three countries in the region, and Washington and Beijing tied in Thailand.

Notably, the United States is hemorrhaging influence despite the fact that many Southeast Asian states, such as Vietnam, Malaysia and Indonesia, are clearly terrified of China’s more authoritarian military actions. . This fear is reflected in Lowy’s studies which conclude that the United States remains the dominant military power for many Southeast Asian states, although Washington is also falling back to this extent. Indonesia and Vietnam have opted for somewhat closer military cooperation with the United States in recent years, although they have remained cautious not to antagonize Beijing in doing so. The Philippines, which as US treaty allies has been more willing to align itself openly with Washington, allowed the Pentagon access to several new bases in the country that would be critical in the event of a war with Taiwan, despite the inevitable Chinese backlash. But with the exception of Manila, even though other states in the region fear Chinese military might, they are increasingly accepting Chinese dominance.

It is largely because China has achieved such massive economic dominance in the region that Southeast Asian countries increasingly feel they have no choice but to side with Beijing. The Lowy study notes that in 2022, US economic relations were weaker than China’s in all Southeast Asian countries. In addition to trade and investment, Beijing has increasingly become an arbiter of last resort as countries in Southeast Asia and other parts of the world find themselves in debt and economic crisis. The United States once helped organize massive economic bailouts of countries from Thailand to Indonesia, but it’s a role Washington has avoided in recent years.

Even Malaysia, where recently elected Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, a veteran democracy advocate, has a long relationship with the United States, has increasingly turned to Beijing and away from Washington, due excessive Chinese aid and investment in the country. Moreover, like other countries like Thailand, Malaysia is increasingly buying Chinese weapons, suggesting that China’s military and economic rise are now working in tandem. Indeed, the Lowy Report showed that the United States lost more influence in Malaysia between 2018 and 2022 than in any other Southeast Asian country.

China’s economic rise in what amounts to its neighborhood may have been unstoppable, but Washington has done itself no favors in the competition for economic influence. Over the past five years, Beijing has continued to build on economic integration in the region, joining massive regional trade deals and expanding some of its own. At that time, Washington withdrew from trade agreements involving Southeast Asian states, such as the Trans-Pacific Partnership, and more generally withdrew from efforts to integrate the region’s economy.

In a weak attempt to demonstrate that Washington remains economically committed to regional business models, President Joe Biden’s administration has proposed the vague Indo-Pacific Economic Framework, or IPEF, for the region. Yet the IPEF comes with minimal, if any, commitments from Washington regarding US market access for Asian states. As a result, the US plan is seen by many in Southeast Asia as stingy and unserious, compared to the binding intra-regional trade deals they are signing with each other as well as with China and Northeast Asian states. . At the same time, Washington’s increasing use of industrial policy to push foreign countries to invest in the United States angers many, not only in Southeast Asia, but also in Northeast Asia, where the There are fears that US protectionism will harm key Korean and Japanese industries.

Biden administrations also focus on rights and democracy in the region, have mostly fallen on deaf ears, and likely alienated some Southeast Asian leaders. Indeed, it has had little effect in a region where most countries are autocracies or semi-autocracies. This focus on rights may also have contributed to China’s gains in cultural influence in the region, aided by Beijing’s massive spending on soft power and its power efforts in the region.

The United States therefore has a choice. It can continue with its current approach and continue to lose influence, or it can rethink how it engages in the region. In doing so, U.S. policymakers should bear in mind that Southeast Asia would be critical to U.S. efforts to deter a Chinese invasion of Taiwan and impose economic costs on Beijing in the event deterrence does not work.

But maintaining the status quo is not an attractive option. As the Lowy and ISEAS reports show, Washington’s close friends in Southeast Asia are increasingly drifting apart, a costly trend for the United States that could become dangerous in the future.

