Binance.US suspends dollar deposits after SEC crackdown

June 8 (Reuters) – Crypto exchange Binance.US announced on Thursday that it is halting U.S. dollar deposits and users will soon be unable to withdraw dollars from the exchange, after U.S. financial regulators said that they supported Binance’s asset freeze.

The supposedly independent U.S. subsidiary of Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange, said in a tweet on Thursday that its banking partners are preparing to shut down dollar withdrawal channels as early as June 13.

Binance.US said in the customer advisory that it will no longer accept dollar deposits under plans to switch to a “crypto-only exchange.” He did not specify who his banking partners are.

On Monday, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) sued Binance, its founder and CEO Changpeng Zhao, and the operator of its U.S. exchange. The lawsuit marked a dramatic escalation in a crackdown on the industry by US regulators, with the SEC suing major US exchange Coinbase (COIN.O) a day later.

The SEC has alleged in 13 counts that Binance artificially inflated its trading volumes, misappropriated customer funds, failed to restrict U.S. customers’ access to its platform, and misled investors about its market surveillance checks.

The SEC on Tuesday asked a federal court to freeze Binance’s U.S. assets. Binance.US called the motion “unwarranted,” saying it addressed SEC concerns about the security of customer assets.

[1/2] The Binance US logo is seen on a booth during the Bitcoin 2022 conference in Miami Beach, Florida, U.S., April 6, 2022. REUTERS/Marco Bello/File Photo

In its Thursday tweet, Binance.US said crypto-denominated trading, deposits, withdrawals, and “staking” — where users deposit cryptocurrencies to be used in blockchain transactions — would remain fully operational.

“Halting withdrawals is obviously going to create or cause quite a bit of concern and panic,” said Matthew Dibb, COO of Singapore crypto platform Stack Funds.

Crypto prices barely reacted to the news, with the latest bitcoin trading at $26,512. It was heading for a weekly loss of around 2.3%, having tumbled to a more than two-month low of $25,350 earlier in the week as the SEC crackdown stoked nerves.

Binance’s BNB token, the world’s fourth largest, slid 1.5% to $258.76.

Binance.US had struggled to find banking partners after Signature Bank went bankrupt, The Wall Street Journal reported in April.

Reporting by Rae Wee in Singapore and Rahat Sandhu in Bangalore; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil, Shri Navaratnam and Kim Coghill

Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Elizabeth Howcroft

Thomson Reuters

Reports on the intersection of finance and technology, including cryptocurrencies, NFTs, virtual worlds and money that generates “Web3”.

