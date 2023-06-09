



Britain’s windfall on oil and gas producers will be cut as part of an effort to boost investment in the North Sea, according to three people briefed on the government’s plans.

Prime Minister Jeremy Hunt is expected to finalize plans to introduce a lower limit on the 35 per cent levy in the future, so that it will only apply if oil and gas prices are trading above a certain level. Treasury officials are due to meet the oil and gas industry at a forum in Aberdeen on Friday.

The move comes after months of lobbying in the sector as Norwegian state oil company Equinor considers whether to proceed with Rosebank, a major new North Sea project.

The extent to which a lower bound on windfall can be set is not yet clear. One industry source suggested the sector would like to be set at around 120% of its long-term average price, but said there was little consensus in the industry.

Mitigating the windfall is a contentious issue among cost-of-living activists as consumers continue to face high energy bills. Wholesale oil and gas prices have fallen sharply in recent months, but government support for households and businesses has also declined.

The floor introduction plan was first reported last March ahead of the budget, but was later put on hold by the government.

The government is likely to argue that the measure will help bolster energy security after producers claim the current levy design is discouraging investment in the watershed. Falling oil and gas prices and rising inflation on other inputs have made new investments less attractive, even when windfall taxes don’t apply.

Ministers introduced a windfall tax on North Sea oil and gas producers last year to offset an estimated $29.4 billion in home energy bill subsidies as wholesale prices skyrocketed following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Under this measure, the tax rate will increase from 40% to 65% in May and to 75% from January 1 of this year, effective until 2028.

Producers argued that the bill discouraged investment by taxing projects excessively as prices returned to more normal levels and banks withdrew money from the sector.

UK wholesale gas prices, which peaked above six islands last summer, are back above 60 pence per island, slightly above the long-term average over the past decade. After reaching $130 a barrel last year, oil prices have returned to pre-Russian invasion levels of around $75 a barrel.

Meanwhile, Labor has said it would end new gas and drilling licenses in the North Sea if it wins next year’s general election.

Labor first announced the plan last year, and the policy was re-announced by party leader Sir Keir Starmer in January. But the issue has been highlighted as the party has a clear lead in the polls and the bill has sparked backlash from supporters of the party’s unions.

GMB union secretary Gary Smith warned Starmer last month that a stranglehold on the North Sea oil industry would be bad for jobs and the environment as Britain still has to import gas and oil. I called for the plan to be scrapped. Abroad, where the carbon footprint is higher.

One industry insider said he expected the Conservatives to feel that the backlash against the Labor plan opened up the political space for an unintended tax review, positioning the Tories as strong supporters in the sector.

The government declined to comment.

