Enduring Engagement: Key Lessons from the US-GCC Joint Statement | GCC News





Washington, DC The United States and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) issued a joint statement, setting out common priorities and finding common ground even on issues where the two often do not agree.

Thursday’s statement came after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken attended a GCC meeting as part of his visit to Saudi Arabia this week.

In the statement, the United States underlined its enduring commitment to the Gulf region despite concerns about its waning influence in the Middle East in an increasingly multipolar world, where Washington is turning its foreign policy towards competition with China. .

Here, Al Jazeera looks at key takeaways from the lengthy statement, which addresses a range of regional and global crises.

Two-state solution along the 1967 borders

The declaration calls for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict along the 1967 borders with mutually agreed exchanges within internationally recognized parameters and the Arab Peace Initiative. These conditions would guarantee a Palestinian state in Gaza and the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem.

The initiative, approved by the Arab League in 2002, conditions the recognition of Israel by the Arab States to the end of the occupation of the Arab territories and the search for a fair solution to the fate of the Palestinian refugees.

This is not the first time that US President Joe Biden’s administration has invoked the 1967 borders as a basis for resolving the conflict.

We appreciate the partnership of the Gulf Cooperation Council @GCC, including our urgent work together on the situation in Sudan, finding a lasting solution to the conflict in Yemen and countering Iran’s destabilizing behavior. pic.twitter.com/xaGQvV6HK3

Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) June 7, 2023

But the statement marks a rare written endorsement of that framework from a US administration that has repeatedly said it regards Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

Former President Donald Trump moved the US Embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem in violation of international law, a move the current administration has pledged not to reverse.

Biden also failed to deliver on his campaign promise to reopen a consulate for Palestinians in the holy city amid Israeli opposition.

The United States provides at least $3.8 billion in military aid to Israel every year.

No mention of normalization of Israel

Blinken had made no secret of his intention to push for formal relations between Israel and Arab states, particularly Saudi Arabia, during his trip.

In a speech earlier this week, he said Washington has a genuine national security interest in promoting normalization between Israel and the kingdom.

Speaking to the GCC on Wednesday, Blinken reaffirmed that the United States is working with countries in the region to broaden and deepen the normalization of relations with Israel.

But Thursday’s joint statement made no mention of Arab-Israeli normalization.

The United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, two GCC members, along with Morocco, agreed to establish diplomatic relations with Israel in 2020 as part of a Trump-brokered boost. Sudan has also agreed to join the normalization pact, known as the so-called Abraham Accords.

Saudi officials have previously said they are committed to the Arab Peace Initiative, which links Arab-Israeli relations with the establishment of an independent Palestinian state.

Welcoming Saudi-Iranian relations

The joint statement by the United States and the GCC unambiguously welcomed the rapprochement between Saudi Arabia and Iran. Past US statements had shown cautious support at best for the China-brokered deal that saw the two countries restore bilateral ties.

Ministers welcomed the decision of Saudi Arabia and Iran to resume diplomatic relations and underlined the importance of respect for international law, including the Charter of the United Nations, by the States of the region, the statement said Thursday.

Earlier this week, US State Department spokesman Vedant Patel told reporters that the US would certainly challenge countries that take steps to normalize or further deepen their collaboration or cooperation with the regime. Iranian.

In a subsequent email to Al Jazeera, a State Department spokesperson said Patel was simply referring to the United States’ engagement with its allies to confront the destabilizing behavior of Iranian regimes in the region and its violations of human rights. human rights at home.

As we have made clear, we have long encouraged direct dialogue and diplomacy, including between Iran and regional governments, the spokesperson said.

Thursday’s joint statement expressed its commitment to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons and called on Iran to cooperate with the United Nations watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). .

Common ground on Syria

The Biden administration has previously been outspoken in its opposition to its Arab allies’ drive to rekindle ties with President Bashar al-Assad’s Syrian government.

But the parties appeared to reach a consensus on Thursday, saying they support a political resolution to the crisis that preserves Syria’s unity, in line with UN Security Council Resolution 2254, which calls for free elections. in the country.

In this regard, the ministers commended the Arab efforts to resolve the crisis step by step, the statement said.

Notably, the statement also voiced support for the U.S. military presence in Syria, which Washington says aims to ensure that ISIL (ISIS) does not reappear, but which Damascus calls illegal.

Ministers further condemned all actions that threaten the safety and security of these forces, the statement said.

The United States and the GCC also reaffirmed their support for securing conditions for the safe, dignified, and voluntary return of refugees to Syria and called for a nationwide ceasefire in the country.

Vague statement on Ukraine

The statement emphasizes territorial integrity and international law without explicitly condemning the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Ministers reaffirmed the importance of respecting the principle of sovereignty and international law, including the Charter of the United Nations and the obligation to refrain from the threat or use of force against the integrity territorial or political independence of any state, according to the statement.

Many Gulf states took a neutral approach to the conflict as Washington tried to unify its allies against Moscow.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed the Arab League summit in Jeddah last month and called for support for his country. But Thursday’s statement remained general, emphasizing that Gulf states are focusing on the humanitarian, but not political, dimensions of the conflict.

Ministers urged all countries and the international community to intensify their efforts aimed at achieving a peaceful solution, ending the humanitarian crisis and supporting refugees, displaced persons and other war-affected people in Ukraine, as well as facilitating the export of grain and other food supply and supporting food security in affected countries, he said.

