UK weather today: Extreme heat warning extended as UK roasts at 30 degrees Celsius.

As the National Weather Service announced that temperatures could hit 30 degrees Celsius this weekend, health authorities have raised the yellow fever alert for the weekend to a yellow fever health alert for five provinces.

A Yellow Alert covering southeast England, West Midlands, East Midlands, East and Southwest England means greater risk to the health of everyone, not just the vulnerable.

The UK Health Security Agency said temperatures forecast over the weekend in the region were likely to reach quickly, while we were also likely to see higher temperatures overnight.

Warm air blowing in from the south will push up the mercury, the National Weather Service said there was a chance of 30 degrees Celsius in parts of Britain this Saturday.

This area can be hotter than Ibiza and Milan, with temperatures reaching 28 degrees Celsius.

An amber alert indicates that impacts are likely to be felt across the entire health care system and that a larger portion of the population could suffer, not just the most vulnerable.

Yellow warnings have also been issued for the northeast, northwest, Yorkshire and Humber regions of England. London stays at this level.

Both notifications apply from 9:00 AM Friday to 9:00 AM Monday.

The alert is issued under a new color-coded warning system for heat waves initiated by the agency and the Met Office.

The heat is likely putting pressure on the NHS.

(Getty)

Thursday was the warmest day of the year in Hurn, with temperatures reaching 25.4C, above previous highs in Porthmadog last week.

Big changes in the weather will begin on Friday as high pressure, which has been driving easterly winds for more than three weeks, moves slightly to the east, allowing low pressure to approach from the southwest, according to Meteorological Administration meteorologist Aidan McGivern.

New figures show little or no rain in the UK over the past three weeks. Less than a millimeter of rain has fallen in the southeast and northeast since May 31, while the rest of England hasn’t seen any rain at all.

These changes increase humidity, increase temperatures, and increase the likelihood of showers and thunderstorms.

The National Weather Service said the clouds would slowly begin to clear Saturday morning, bringing in plenty of sunny weather.

It gets hotter and humid with each passing day. High temperatures are expected to trigger showers, some of which may be accompanied by heavy rain and thunder, possibly dropping 30-40mm or more within an hour.

Rain, hail, wind and lightning are also expected to hit some areas, while others will see no rain at all.

Forecasters said some localized flooding could occur.

Brits are advised to beware of extreme weather.

(dad)

A thunderstorm warning has been issued for cities including Manchester, Cardiff and London from 2pm to 9pm on Saturday.

The Bureau of Meteorology’s Oliver Clayden said there could be some disruptions to travel over the weekend.

After a prolonged dry period, surface waters are likely to overflow, he said.

There could be surface water issues that could disrupt travel and strong gusty winds across the country.

It will be the warmest weekend of the year, Clayden said.

This weekend, strong gusty winds and hail will bring rain in parts of the country.

