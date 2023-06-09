Jennifer Aniston’s Home Workout Pvolve is about to get big. But what is it?





Jennifer Aniston is no stranger to trendy wellness routines. In fact, if she’d followed her journey as closely as we did, she’d know she’d do 16:8 intermittent fasting, Pilates, and her infamous 15-15-15 method (15-minute spins, elliptical workouts, and finally running). This week, she posted on Instagram about her latest fitness obsession, Pvolve, and announced that she had joined the company.

Jen said: It’s one of my favorite workouts and I’m so grateful to the team and can’t wait to see what’s ahead.’

Two years ago, Jen admittedly overdid it. She faced a tight filming schedule, grueling workouts, and burnout from her back injury. Enter Pvolve, a functional fitness program. Jen was introduced by a friend of hers. She already caters to A-listers like Kate Bosworth and Venus Williams. Like many of us during the pandemic, in 2021 Jennifer started streaming workouts from home starting as a Pvolve member. Fast forward to 2023 and she joined the company to support founder Rachel Katzma. But what does the program entail? Below is the transcript.

What is Pivolb?

The Pvolve method sits at a crossroads between low-impact exercise, functional fitness, and resistance training. It’s a science-first approach to training your muscles in a sustainable way by mimicking everyday movements and working with your body’s natural biomechanics.

How does Pvolve work?

The brand offers two methods: Signature and Total Transformation. The former takes a stripped-back approach and includes three pieces of equipment to help lift, tone, and strengthen your entire body. The latter is the Jen A way and includes the brand’s full 13-piece gym set. It is the ultimate Pvolve experience and also provides holistic post-workout training.

With your gear in hand, you have the Pvolves on-demand library and live virtual classes streamed at your disposal, giving you access to a roster of highly qualified trainers who can help you sculpt, strengthen and restore your body.

The experts at Pvolve say, ‘because this method incorporates a full range of motion – side-to-side, front-to-back and rotational–enhance your physique by activating major and peripheral muscle groups, while improving strength, mobility and stability. As a Pvolve member, you’ll receive routines tailored to your individual needs through thousands of videos on demand, curated series and live virtual classes.’

Who is Pvolve for?

If sustainable fitness, mobility, stability and mind-muscle connection are all you’re looking for in your workouts, Pvolve is for you. Created by women, it is tailored to women thanks to a core understanding of women’s physiology and awareness of the menstrual cycle, pelvic floor, and prenatal/postnatal needs.

Recognizing that muscle mass naturally begins to decline in your 30s, this workout is based on functional resistance training that helps build strength, the key to improving health at every stage.

The brand says ‘The Pvolves method is for everyone. Whether you’re new to exercise, an athlete, in your 20s or 60s, Pvolves’ functional fitness methods are designed to help you build your body without breaking it.’

Is Pvolve available in the UK?

The brand is US-based, but is also available in the UK, subject to duties and taxes. However, the brand’s website states that no duty will be charged on orders over 135. Classes that are largely virtual allow you to access methods anywhere.

Pvolve Kit

1. Pvolve P.Band

explanation

Strengthen your arms and back and improve your posture with this clever and lightweight product.

… read more

Slide 1 of 1

2. Pivot Ball

explanation

Sanding it between your thighs activates and tones your glutes, thighs, and core.

Slide 1 of 1

3. Pvolve glider

explanation

This circular disc floor glider helps activate your core, glutes and quads thanks to its smooth, easy ride.

… read more

Slide 1 of 1

4. Pvolve 1.5lb Ankle Width

explanation

Add these weights to your daily walk or as part of your Pvolve workout. they are a great addition

… read more

Slide 1 of 1

Main image: Instagram @jenniferaniston

