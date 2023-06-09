The international economic environment is changing and the UK could be left behind.





Jonathan Portes and Anand Menon described how a world power’s rethinking of its trade could leave Britain behind.

For many conservative Brexitists, Britain’s exit from the EU provided an opportunity to reassert itself as a pirating global trading nation. Freed from the protectionist constraints of the customs union, Britain would not only reduce barriers to trade with third countries, but would also become a champion of a liberal international trade order.

Speaking at Greenwich in February 2020, Boris Johnson spoke of Britain’s desire to go global. . . Re-emerges from decades of hibernation as an activist for global free trade.

And in unmistakable Johnsonian prosperity, he emphasized Britain’s intention to play a leading role in defending and strengthening the liberal international economic order. Take off your ClarkKent glasses and jump into a phone booth to emerge as a supercharged champion for the rights of the world’s population to buy and sell freely with each other.

Even back then, the enthusiastic embrace of global free trade, as encouraged by Superman, did not compensate for the economic impact of leaving the European Union. But now trade tensions and geopolitics are combining to change the international economic landscape and further undermine this vision.

U.S. economic and political hegemony led to a gradual liberalization of trade and capital flows after 1945, followed by China’s incorporation into the world economy. Even during the 2008-2009 global financial crisis, a meaningful return to protectionism did not occur. Within the United States, there was widespread agreement that this broadly liberal and internationalist system was consistent with its own enlightened selfishness, even at regular short-term domestic political costs.

However, geopolitical factors such as COVID-19, the war in Ukraine, and, above all, rising tensions with China are rapidly reshaping the domestic and foreign economic policies of major powers, starting with the United States. The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) consists of $369 billion in tax credits and grants designed to spur America’s green technology and electric vehicle industries. The Chips and Science Act provides similar incentives for semiconductor companies to set up manufacturing facilities in the United States while banning outsourcing to China and other relevant countries.

These aren’t just isolated bills. In a recent remarkably candid and far-reaching speech, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan outlined plans for a radically different approach to international trade, emphasizing both the prioritization of domestic investments and the links between international trade and security.

Naturally, the European Union (EU) also responded. The European chip laws are meant to make blocks more self-sufficient and will include a priority order mechanism to ensure there are EU-made chips for EU countries during a shortage. The EU is also deploying a $300 billion Global Gateway initiative to ‘strengthen smart, clean and secure links in digital, energy and transport, and strengthen health, education and research systems around the world’. Negotiations are underway for a green industry plan in response to the IRA initiative.

Where does this take us? First, it suggests that the market for a further push towards global or multilateral trade liberalization is limited at best. That doesn’t mean we can’t strike trade deals with like-minded ‘free traders’ like Australia, but the economic impact will be minimal at best. It does not mean that we will be shut out of the US or EU markets. Rather, improvements to our current arrangements will not be determined by the general assumption that trade liberalization is automatically beneficial, but by a view of both the economic interests of the United States and the EU and, crucially, the security interests.

In addition to this, outside the EU our influence will be limited at best. Sullivan’s speech caused a degree of panic in Whitehall and Westminster, as it did not even mention England. Meanwhile, discussions with the EU on local content rules for electric vehicles are providing an interesting test case. Extending the grace period could be in the EU’s interest. Without extending the grace period, the cross-channel electric vehicle trade in both directions will become even more problematic. However, it is not clear whether such measures will remain viable once the EU has its own battery capacity.

Furthermore, the UK risks becoming embroiled in further deterioration of international economic relations. According to a leaked internal analysis of the government, if a subsidy war breaks out in earnest, the Korean economy will suffer more damage than the United States, the European Union, and China. The rationale behind this analysis is unclear, but the logic is clear that ‘as a medium-sized economy outside the major trading blocs’ we would have the most exposure.

Also, we may not be in a position to respond as we are most exposed to new trade barriers. It’s not just a problem with the current government. In a recent speech in Washington, Rachel Reeves followed Sullivan’s language and spoke of ‘Securonomics’. However, the UK lacks the financial capacity of a world economic powerhouse and will consequently struggle to develop its national capabilities in areas such as chips and electric batteries. One obvious way to solve this problem is to develop closer economic ties with the European Union, as Labour has proposed, outside of both the single market and the customs union. However, whether Brussels will be interested in strengthening trade links remains an open question given its focus on developing domestic capabilities in strategic sectors.

In a more moderate international environment, the UK might have been more credible, at least serving as a key node in an increasingly interconnected world. But, along with other economic and political contradictions, Brexit seems very timely.

Prof. Anand Menon (director), Prof. Jonathan Portes (Senior Research Fellow, UK, Europe on the move).

This piece was originally published in the Times Red Box on June 8, 2023. The original can be found here.

This piece was originally published in the Times Red Box on June 8, 2023.

