Europeans rarely come to Britain anymore | migration news





London, United Kingdom Net migration to the UK set a record at a time when the UK government is focusing on reducing the number of arrivals.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) reported last month that 606,000 people would arrive in 2022, a 24% increase over the previous year. In 2015, ahead of the Brexit referendum, net migration was about 330,000.

Jay Lindop, director of ONS’ Center for International Migration, said over the past few years it has been a major driver of the increase in people coming to the UK from non-EU countries for work, study and humanitarian purposes, including those arriving from Ukraine and Hong Kong.

The latest figures have sparked tensions within the ruling Conservative Party. Many right-wing politicians have complained that their leader, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, is failing to control the border.

Al Jazeera spoke with social scientist Nando Sigona, director of the Institute for Research into Superdiversity (IRiS) at the University of Birmingham, about migration trends, political debates and the need for foreign workers.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Home Secretary Suella Braverman at the British Parliament [File: Jessica Taylor/UK Parliament/AFP]

Al Jazeera: Are you surprised by the latest data on migration?

Nando Sigona: This increase is consistent with a trend we were already detecting prior to the pandemic. Despite the UK government’s anti-immigration rhetoric and Brexit promises to reduce immigration, overall net immigration has risen. An increase in EU citizens leaving the UK from the EU.

An important point to highlight is the changing profile of arriving people and the overall worst-case conditions and rights they find themselves in.

Al Jazeera: UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Home Secretary Suella Braverman have argued that leaving the EU would give Britain control over its borders. What was the impact of Brexit?

Sigona: The impact of Brexit on the EU, the mobility out of the EU has been significant. Just look at the huge drop in the number of EU citizens coming to the UK since 2016, i.e. the referendum, and especially since 2021, when Brexit was effectively implemented.

So Europeans rarely come to England anymore.

What we’ve seen over the same period is an increase in the number of people who grew up in the country leaving. While not mass exodus, it is clear from the data that net migration of all EU nationals is negative.

More Europeans are leaving the UK than entering it, and judging by the other figures, what’s happening now is that this is affecting all sectors. So it’s not just economic migration, but international students as well.

A pro-Brexit protester is seen outside the Houses of Parliament in London on July 17, 2019. [File: Henry Nicholls/Reuters]

Al Jazeera: Under new rules to curb immigration levels, foreign students lose the right to bring their families to the UK. Will this really reduce the number?

Sigona: 50% of international students are from China and India. Speaking of international students, last year there were between 450,000 and 500,000. That’s a significant number.

But those bringing their families don’t make up a big part of that. It might have an impact, but it’s not big or important.

government can’t get [net migration] Thousands of people are doing this. However, it actually makes the UK a much less welcoming place for international students. The risk is to go to Australia, Canada or the US, which offer a much more welcoming environment if you are an international student.

Al Jazeera: On the other side of the argument, many argue that the UK needs foreign workers, especially after Brexit and COVID-19.

According to: [Europeans] It doesn’t come in large numbers anymore. The economy still needs extra manpower, so that’s why. [the government has] Increased the number of these work permits for people outside the European Union. You have to find someone somewhere.

An influx of migrants is a sign that the economy is recovering. Immigrants are really useful to the country. But what is worrying is that the living conditions of newcomers are much worse than before.

When Europeans came here to do various things, they were European citizens. [part of the] European Union. It brought a lot of protection in terms of rights. They were treated better. They were treated as state workers.

[What] What the new mechanics create is a second-class kind of worker that is even more exploitable.

Those close to the government, especially the prime minister and finance minister, know that migrant workers are needed to get the country back to work.

Imagine the contribution of migrant workers to rebuild our necessities after World War II. We need to do that after COVID-19.

Al Jazeera: The Conservatives have been in power for over a decade. What is the position of the main opposition Labor Party on migration?

Sigorna: They’re playing the same game, and oh, you said you were reducing migration and you failed. They are now having the same conversation with the right wing of the Conservative Party.

We sincerely hope to see a mature and thoughtful discussion in the near future on the importance of immigration and the importance of considering strengthening links with the European Union that will facilitate worker mobility between the UK and the rest of Europe.

This interview has been lightly edited for clarity and brevity.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2023/6/9/europeans-are-almost-not-coming-to-the-uk-any-more The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos