



In 1988, Brian Mulroney became the first Canadian Prime Minister since the 19th century to secure a second consecutive overall majority. Four years ago, the Progressive Conservatives won an unprecedented landslide victory, winning more than 211 seats in the 284-seat legislature.

Five years later, PC had only two seats. It’s not a typo. two digits. Kim Campbell, who succeeded Mulroney as Prime Minister, lost his position.

A lot has to go wrong for the major political parties to be completely wiped out in First Past the Post. For example, the downfall of our own Liberal Party probably necessitated a long-lasting and bitter split between the followers of Asquith and Lloyd George.

One important factor, however, is the existence of viable alternatives for voters. For the Liberal Party, it was the Labor Party. For the PCs it was Preston Manning and the Reform Party. Having won no seats in 1988 and only one seat in the middle, they won 52 seats in 1993. The electoral system gives, and the electoral system takes away.

Right now, most of the debate about how the Conservatives can perform in the next election seems to be structured around whether or not it will be in 1992. At the time, the Tories defied expectations of winning by a narrow margin (although it remains the highest popular vote ever recorded), or a 1997-style rout suggested by current opinion polls.

Despite some truly diabolical polls, there is currently little discussion of the possibility of a Canadian 93 extinction event. That this is true is probably due to the widespread perception that Reform UK has not achieved the same breakthrough that Canadians have achieved.

Why? We know from recent experience that the Conservatives are not immune to challenges from the right.

UKIP only returned two MPs to Parliament, but it cast enough shadows that David Cameron’s government accepted the Brexit referendum. According to political scientist Pippa Norris, Nigel Farage’s decision not to support a Brexit Party candidate in 2019 may have doubled Boris Johnson’s final majority.

But despite the government’s anguish, British reform doesn’t cast that kind of shadow this time around. Jeremy Hunt didn’t look over Richard Tice’s shoulder when he eased immigration restrictions in his most recent budget.

Why? There are several reasons.

The first is Farage’s absence. He barely managed to get out of his bubble, but was content to step down from his front-line leadership role and instead host a nightly show at GB News.

Despite not entering Parliament, Farage is a very skilled political operator and enjoys great public recognition. None of this applies to Richard Tice, a businessman with little practical experience in elected politics (his August predecessor had at least been an MEP for a long time; Tice has been sitting in Brussels since 2019).

Farage has always been wary of recognizing the importance of a carrot-and-stick partnership and always keeping the door open to disaffected Tories, while Tice prefers to proclaim that the Conservatives are to be “smashed and destroyed”.

Such language hardly counts to appeal to a Tory Party vacillating in both Parliament and the electorate.

That this Congress’ first defector, Andrew Bridgen, was hooked instead of Laurence Fox’s outrageous Reclaim Party doesn’t indicate much. Indeed, Tice himself cited his views on vaccines in January, saying he would not welcome members from North West Leicestershire.

However, it is meaningful that there is no more extensive North Korean defector chatter, personal meeting, or communication channel than this. Farage only got 2 MPs, but it was always a guess. The present is stone cold.

Another issue is the lack of ground machinery (not a common problem in disaffected Ufa).

UKIP has struggled to convert its national profile into an effective activist base, but it has been running long enough and has made some progress by 2015. Those who took second place with 120 seats in 2015 would have been on track to secure a position similar to that of the Liberal Democratic Party at some point had they not held a referendum.

Reform UK has the same problem and has not inherited the work done by its predecessor party. The most recent local elections are proof of this. Despite favorable conditions for a right-wing challenge, the party won only six MPs. Contrast this with the Greens, who gained 200 seats and took control of the new parliament.

Finally, there are policies. It’s not clear that Reform UK is addressing a real gap in UK politics. This belongs to what should be widely known as the Jeremy Driver quadrant, by which he “loves our NHS.

As Danny Finkelstein recently noted, there is room for a party that leans right in culture and dictates to the economy. This aligns with my argument that actually reducing immigration in the long run means going up against many of the Conservative pro-business scoundrels.

But Tice and many of the disgruntled right-wingers who were actually trying to fill the gap didn’t get stuck in that rut. As William Atkinson pointed out at the founding meeting of the Conservative Democratic Organisation, they are mostly nostalgic Thatcherists. Reform Britain speaks loudly of immigration, of course, but beyond that, their program is mostly right-wing liberal economic policy and apparently self-serving liberal democratic constitutional reform.

Putting it all together, it’s not surprising that despite the party polling between 5 and 8 percent nationally, there is little hope that they’re on the cusp of a major breakthrough.

That doesn’t mean they aren’t a threat. Sir John Curtice told the FT that “the voters leaving the Tories are among the most unstable in the Conservative base, and many do not have a long record of supporting the party”. According to YouGov’s Anthony Wells, they may be primarily “the ones receiving the protest votes from disappointed Tory-leaning voters,” but under First Past the Post, they could still make a difference in many seats.

And there’s one thing that can deliver a jolt of 1993 style. It’s the return of Farage. In November he ruled out an agreement with the Conservatives, and last month he dropped hints of his return, implying that he would have “a much more revolutionary agenda than just Brexit”.

With that kind of star power and his much better sense of where to meet voters, Reform UK could do here what their Canadian counterparts did.

But it’s worth remembering how the story ended for both sides. The right only regained power in Ottawa after 13 years in the wilderness, when the two factions united once again as the Conservative Party of Canada.

