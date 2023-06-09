Here’s a road where immigration has slowed since Biden’s new US border rulesExBulletin





A Venezuelan migrant looks at the boat he hopes to take across the Gulf of Urab once he has collected enough money for the trip.

. Carlos Villalon for NPR

Carlos Villalon for NPR

NECOCL, Colombia The wharf in this town on Colombia’s Caribbean coast was crowded with migrants from around the world boarding boats to cross the bay to the start of the Darien Jungle.

A stretch of thick, roadless rainforest on Colombia’s border with Panama, the Darien Jungle has become a harrowing passage for hundreds of thousands of people heading to the United States without visas to enter.

But this flow of migrants has started to decrease.

Migrants mainly from Venezuela lie on a beach in the town of Necocl, Colombia. They will stay until they find the $350 it costs for a boat ride across the Gulf of Urab to the Colombian town of Acand.

. Carlos Villalon for NPR

Carlos Villalon for NPR

Last month, the Biden administration replaced pandemic-era border restrictions with new rules for entering the United States that are, in some ways, stricter for migrants. Now those who enter the United States without a visa could face criminal charges and a five-year ban from re-entering the country. Asylum seekers must first prove that they were denied asylum in a country they traveled through on their way to the United States.

UN officials told NPR that before the new rules took effect on May 11, between 1,000 and 1,500 migrants were crossing the Darien Jungle every day. Now, they say, that number has dropped to between 500 and 700.

Natalie Vsquez, who runs one of Necocl’s main ferry services, felt the impact immediately. She says her ticket sales to passengers on boats heading to the Darien have dropped by half.

“The reduction started on May 11,” she says.

The changes are also visible on the Necocl waterfront. It used to be crowded with migrants, who couldn’t afford hotels, camping out in tents as they prepared to trek through the jungle. Now most of the tents are gone and tourists have reclaimed the sandy beaches.

A view of Necocl beach where mainly Venezuelan migrants stay.

. Carlos Villalon for NPR

Carlos Villalon for NPR

A Venezuelan girl draws water from a fountain in the town of Necocl.

. Carlos Villalon for NPR

Carlos Villalon for NPR

In a shop in the city center, Edis Quintero tries to sell second-hand winter jackets, sweaters and wheeled suitcases that he bought from migrants who needed money and wanted to lighten their burdens for the jungle. But on a recent afternoon, Quintero had no customers.

Another merchant, Javier Soto, who sells rubber boots, flashlights and portable stoves to migrants en route to the jungle, says his sales had boomed but in recent weeks have suddenly plummeted. He adds: “The city seems empty.

But that lull could be temporary as migration factors worsen across much of South America, says Csar Ziga, emergency management officer for the city government of Necocl.

Venezuela remains mired in an economic crisis that has driven more than 7 million people to flee the country since 2015. Ecuador is plagued by gang violence and drug-related crime while in Peru, the he arrest of former President Pedro Castillo has led to months of protests that crippled the economy.

As a result, Ziga says, “We are preparing for a new wave of migrants.”

Although their numbers are declining, there remains a steady flow of migrants through Necocl.

The migrants, mostly from Venezuela, board a boat that will take them to the towns of Acand or Capurgan, depending on which route they choose to traverse through the Darien jungle.

. Carlos Villalon for NPR

Carlos Villalon for NPR

At the dock one recent morning, boat passengers strapped on life jackets, wrapped their luggage in plastic, swallowed water and bought last-minute groceries. Most are migrants from Venezuela, but there are a handful of Africans, Chinese, Ecuadorians and Haitians.

They are nervous because the most intimidating part of their journey is just ahead. They will spend up to a week on foot through the Darien jungle to the first village on the Panamanian side of the border.

“We bought medicine and we are preparing ourselves psychologically so that there are no surprises in the jungle,” says Reiler Pea, 35, who sold used cars in the Venezuelan city of Valencia until what the country’s economic crisis forced him to leave. To get in shape, he says, “I was climbing the hills outside of Valencia. I was training every weekend.”

But even the most hardy travelers can run into problems. Hundreds of people were robbed or raped, and some drowned in fast-flowing rivers in the Darien Jungle. Officially, 36 migrants died there last year, but the United Nations International Organization for Migration says anecdotal evidence points to many other deaths whose remains have not been found or reported.

Rafael Guerrero, with a blue napkin under his hat, a migrant from Lara state, Venezuela, sells empanadas in the town of Necocl.

. Carlos Villalon for NPR

Carlos Villalon for NPR

Migrants play ball on the beach.

. Carlos Villalon for NPR

Carlos Villalon for NPR

However, migrants are so desperate to get to the United States that last year nearly a quarter of a million people braved the journey. It was a record volume of migrant smuggling in a region once deemed so dangerous and impenetrable that engineers building the Pan-American Highway, which connects Alaska to Patagonia, abandoned, leaving the “Darien Gap” of 60 miles wide.

Among those buying ferry tickets at Necocl was an Ecuadorian bus driver who says he left his homeland after being threatened by gang members demanding extortion payments.

“They shot me twice with a knife because I didn’t want to pay them,” says the bus driver, who does not want to give his name for security reasons. “I was really scared. That’s why I fled.”

Further down the beach, Rudy Heredia explains that she fled her native Venezuela five years ago and resettled in Peru. There, she sold empanadas while her husband worked in construction. But the protests and roadblocks that followed the arrest of former President Castillo cut off the flow of building materials to much of the country and her husband lost his construction job.

“We were getting desperate so we decided to go out,” she says.

Migrants look across the bay to the Darien Hills from the town of Necocl.

. Carlos Villalon for NPR

Carlos Villalon for NPR

For Heredia and other migrants here in Necocl, their journey north seems particularly daunting. First, they must make it through Darien’s jungle in one piece. Then they have to cross half a dozen countries to the Mexican-American border. After all that, they’ll have to navigate the onerous new US immigration rules.

Still, none of that has stopped Lewis Flores, who is heading north with several fellow Venezuelans. He says: “Even if we are deported five times from the United States, we will return five times.”

