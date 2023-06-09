What can business visitors do in the UK? | business immigration





A business visitor is a visitor coming to the UK for a period of up to six months to carry out permitted business-related activities. Business visitors are distinct from workers as they are not permitted to be hired in the UK.

Which visitors need a visa?

Whether a business visitor needs a visa to enter the UK depends on the visitor’s nationality.

If your visitor’s nationality is listed here, you must apply for an entry permit before traveling to the UK, unless limited exceptions apply. If your visitor nationality is not on this list, you are a visa-free national. You may enter the UK without a prior entry permit. However, to enter the country as a business visitor, you must still comply with the leave conditions.

permitted activity

UK visitors must be bona fide visitors and have no intention of staying in the UK beyond the expiry of their visa. You must not intend to reside in the UK for a long period of time, with frequent and consecutive visits, and you must seek entry only for purposes permitted under the Rules.

Business visitors are limited in the types of activities they can conduct in the UK. Common business activities that visitors may perform include:

attending meetings, conferences, seminars, interviews; Provide one-off or short series of talks that are not organized as commercial events and do not benefit the organizers. Negotiate and sign deals and contracts. Attend trade fairs for promotional work only, if visitors are not selling directly. conducting site visits and inspections; Gathering Information for Overseas Employment We are briefed on the needs of our UK-based clients if all work for our clients is done outside the UK.

The following intra-company activities may also be carried out by overseas company employees when related to certain internal projects with UK employees of the same group of companies:

advice and consulting; problem solving; provide training; Share your skills and knowledge.

Activities inside the company should not result in visitors conducting business directly with customers.

extra activity

If business visitors are active in a particular field, there are additional activities they can do. Additional rules apply to the following fields:

Manufacture and supply of goods Clients of UK export companies, translators/interpreters personal assistants and bodyguards Group couriers; journalist; archaeologist; Market Researchers and Overseas Employment Drivers.

Prohibited Activities

Various activities are expressly prohibited under visitor visa regulations. Business visitors should be aware of the following to avoid violating visa conditions:

Business Visitors cannot:

Employment of taki in the UK, including performing work in a role or providing short-term cover; You work for an organization/company in the UK (except for permitted activities as set out above). Establish or operate a business as a self-employed person. Do a job placement or internship. direct sales to the public; We provide products and services.

Carrying out any of the above activities is considered a violation of the visitor visa conditions. This may negatively affect future visa applications.

Visitors should generally not receive payment from UK sources for any activity conducted in the UK, except for travel and reasonable expenses to cover livelihoods.

If you would like to discuss any of the issues raised in this article, including current or future plans to bring business visitors or workers to the UK, please contact your trainee lawyer, Megan Moorhouse or another member of the Freeths Immigration Team.

The content of this page is a summary of the laws currently in force and is not exhaustive and does not constitute conclusive advice. Professional legal advice should be sought regarding any questions that may arise.

