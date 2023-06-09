HSBC pulls back some UK mortgage deals as fears of rising rates hit home buyers once again.





“Consistently high inflation and recent spikes in lending rates will trigger a correction in the UK (minus Aa3) housing market,” Moody’s Investor Service said in a report.

Matt Cardi | Getty Images News | Getty Images

LONDON Britain’s biggest bank temporarily withdrew mortgage transactions through its brokerage service on Thursday as the effects of higher interest rates rippled through the UK housing market.

HSBC told CNBC on Friday that it was reviewing the situation regularly, but did not specify whether the new deal would differ from previous offers. Higher rates are possible given that the Bank of England continues to raise interest rates.

It comes eight months after hundreds of mortgage deal offers were withdrawn in a single day after market turmoil at the time raised concerns about rising interest rates.

“We sometimes need to limit the amount of new transactions we can do on a daily basis through our intermediaries,” HSBC said in a statement released on Friday. All products and rates for existing customers are still available and we will continue to review the situation regularly. there is,” he said.

The banking group stressed that it is to ensure the protocol meets its “customer service promise” and remains open to new mortgage business.

soaring rates

HSBC’s decision comes as analysts expect higher mortgage rates to soar and home prices to plummet as interest rates rise.

According to economic research firm Capital Economics, a large number of fixed-rate mortgage deals are set to expire this year, leaving homeowners vulnerable to the effects of rising interest rates.

The organization raised its mortgage rate forecast, saying that borrowers “will experience a greater interest rate shock than previously anticipated.”

“Those ending two-year fixes will see mortgage costs rise particularly significantly. Two-year fixes will rise from 1.4 per cent to 5.2 per cent, Capital Economics said in a note issued Thursday.

There are also warnings that home prices will plummet in the next two years, with credit rating agency Moody’s projecting a 10% drop.

The Halifax House Price Index found UK house prices were flat in May after declining 0.4 per cent in April, while the average UK property price now sits at $286,532 ($360,000).

According to the Nationwide Building Society, UK house prices in February were at their sharpest decline since November 2012.

Prices fell 1.1% year-over-year, marking their first annual decline since June 2020.

The Bank of England raised interest rates from 4.25% to 4.5% to address high inflation at 8.7%, well above the central bank’s current 2% target.

The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) predicts that the UK will record the highest inflation rate of all developed countries this year.

Lenders and homeowners will be closely watching the central bank for its next base rate decision on June 22nd. It is widely expected that the bank will agree to its 13th consecutive increase.

