Whistleblower claims US has alien vehicles. But where is the proof? | American News





Some prominent experts have expressed growing skepticism about whether the United States harbors UFOs, as the government whistleblower who made the extraordinary claims later suggested that the United States had also recovered extraterrestrial bodies.

David Grusch, a former intelligence official who led the analysis of unexplained anomalous phenomena (UAP) within an agency of the United States Department of Defense, has made headlines around the world by claiming that the United States had been collecting non-human devices for decades.

That prompted the U.S. House of Representatives to announce an investigation into Grusch’s allegations, with a hearing on the matter to be announced in the coming weeks.

The hearing is expected to be the last official U.S. response in recent years to the UAP issue, which has raised heated speculation among UFO believers and sparked national security concerns in America about the possibility unknown devices from other States that may enter. US airspace or operating worldwide.

But Grusch’s whistleblowing allegations became more dramatic after he emerged into the public eye and are now facing growing skepticism. After initially telling the Debrief website that the government had undamaged and partially intact alien vehicles, he went on to suggest that the United States had also encountered malicious alien pilots.

UFO experts have suggested his claims should be taken with a grain of salt, questioned the veracity of his claims and demanded proof.

He presented nothing like proof that we would expect to believe something as extraordinary as this, said Garrett Graff, a journalist and historian whose forthcoming book UFO: The Inside Story of the US Governments Search for Alien Life Here and Out There will be released in October.

There is no first hand knowledge. He did not see these things himself. He didn’t touch them. He wasn’t part of the operation to get them back and we haven’t heard from anyone.

The Debrief on Monday published the allegations of Grusch, who left the government in April after a 14-year career in US intelligence. He told the outlet that secret US government agencies and defense contractors have been recovering fragments of non-human devices, and in some cases entire devices, for decades.

According to the account, Grusch’s knowledge of non-human materials and vehicles was based on extensive interviews with high-level intelligence officials. He said he reported the existence of a UFO material recovery program to Congress and filed a complaint with the Inspector General of the Intelligence Community. That complaint contained classified locations, program names and other data, the debriefing said.

But in a follow-up interview with NewsNation on Tuesday evening, Grusch said the United States has also found alien pilots. Well, naturally when you’re recovering something that’s landed or crashed, sometimes you come across dead pilots and believe it or not, as fantastic as it sounds, it’s true, Grusch said.

Grusch said there was a sophisticated disinformation program targeting the American population to suppress UFO information, which is a common conspiracy trope in the UFO community.

The story lines up with many similar stories that have unfolded, dating back to the 1980s and 1970s, which together allege that the US government kept an incredible secret, the most extraordinary literal secret that mankind could have, no only weeks or months, but years and decades, with no significant leaks or documentary evidence ever presented, Graff said.

And I think when you look at the government’s ability to keep other really important secrets secret, there’s a lot of reason to doubt the government’s ability to do that.

As the week progressed, Grusch’s claims grew even wider. He said some of the craft were the size of a football field and told Le Parisien, a French newspaper, that the United States was in possession of a bell-shaped craft that the government of Benito Mussolini had salvaged in northern Italy in 1933.

Former colleagues vouched for Grusch’s character, and another official supported Grusch’s account in the debrief.

But the All-Domain Anomaly Resolution Office, which was set up to investigate UAP by the Department of Defense as a replacement for the UAP task force which Grusch said was barred from accessing certain documents, issued an unequivocal refusal.

To date, AARO has uncovered no verifiable information to support claims that programs regarding the possession or reverse engineering of extraterrestrial materials have existed in the past or currently exist. AARO is committed to following the data and its investigation wherever it leads, said Defense Department spokeswoman Sue Gough.

AARO, in conjunction with the Office of the General Counsel and the Air Force Office of Special Investigations, has established a safe and secure process for individuals to provide information to assist AARO in its historical review mandated by the Congress.

The historical review of AARO records and testimony is underway and is due to be presented to Congress by June 2024. The AARO welcomes the opportunity to speak to any former or current government employee or contractor, who thinks they have information relevant to the historical review.

Mick West, a science journalist and author who is a notorious UFO skeptic, told NewsNation that parts of Grusch’s claims are essentially part of UFO mythology. Like Graff, he said the fact that Grusch’s evidence is second-hand makes it hard to believe.

This is a huge point. He’s not someone who worked on any of those programs. He said he didn’t see photographs, he didn’t see these things: he talked to people, West said.

And we know there are people who think they’ve worked on programs, there are people who have been showing up for many years. It never comes down to anything, and it’s entirely possible that people are convinced they’re working on programs like this just because the programs that reverse-engineered things that crashed are actually real.

Reengineering efforts date back to World War I, when the United States began to salvage German equipment from the battlefield and rebuild it. In his interview, West cited the example of Kosmos 954, a Soviet Union satellite that exploded over Canada. A Canadian-American team picked up debris and, according to West, attempted to pull it up.

It would have been top secret, it would have been a highly compartmentalized program, and you could very easily see how people working on a program like this could come to believe that they were actually working on UFOs.

When asked if he believed Grusch’s story, West replied:

I don’t think what he says is accurate. I think it’s entirely possible that he believes what he’s saying, but it’s a pretty incredible story that really needs some real checking and hopefully that happens soon.

