How America’s Cities Became One Big Parking Lot





For a century, a scourge of concrete has been spreading in American cities. And now, for the first time, new data allows us to measure its toll.

In the center of our biggest cities, some of the world’s most valuable public land has been set aside exclusively for the free storage of private cars, writes Henry Grabar, author of Paved Paradise: How Parking Explains the World. There are more square feet of housing in the United States for every car, he notes, than there is for every human.

Grabar lists some violent symptoms of American car sickness battles for coveted parking spots that turn deadly a few dozen times a year. But the main problem is not that parking in the United States is too difficult, it is too easy. Abundant parking has hollowed out city life.

Earlier this year, the Parking Reform Network, a nonprofit advocacy group, compiled and mapped data on parking lots in US city centers, which connect downtowns like empty quilt squares. PRN quotes the twin costs of these lots. First, livability and walkability suffer as housing becomes less dense and more expensive, crowded out by stationary cars or empty spaces for them. Second, the opportunity cost is high, as parking is often clustered around main streets and historic centres.

Downtown is a place where the community is and where there are a lot of events, a lot of activity, a lot of energy, Thomas Carpenito, director of the PRN program, told me. You really can’t have this if every other block is parking.

You see a snapshot of an interactive chart. This is probably because you are offline or JavaScript is disabled in your browser.

The same is true for 28% of Louisville, 24% of Dallas and 21% of Phoenix. Whole swaths of city centers across the country exist solely to house cars. About 20% of all city centers surveyed were parking lots. Every parking lot on this map is a building that’s been demolished, Carpenito said of Detroit. Its fitting that this is the Motor City, the car was the future, and cities were remade to accommodate the car.

The result, as urban planner Jeff Speck once said, is that the twin gods of smooth traffic and ample parking have turned our downtowns into places that are easy to get to but not worth worth getting there.

You see a snapshot of an interactive chart. This is probably because you are offline or JavaScript is disabled in your browser.

The ubiquity of parking lots has been caused by strict minimum parking mandates prevalent in the city on the amount of parking needed for each development. But these quotas are outdated and pseudoscientific, and often result in unnecessary expense or demolition, or even no development. Rather, Carpenito sees a city as a living ecosystem: build a parking lot where it’s needed, don’t build it where it isn’t.

My hometown of New York was spared the worst of the plague, with only 1% of its center made up of parking lots, according to PRN data. But even here, 3-minute spots in town are equivalent to about 12 Central Parks of curbside parking. Nothing poses a more visible threat to the city dweller than the ever larger cars surrounding them. This sparked the rallying cry, street parking is a robbery.

You see a snapshot of an interactive chart. This is probably because you are offline or JavaScript is disabled in your browser.

According to PRN’s more optimistic map of parking reforms, dozens of cities have removed or reduced their parking minimums. Carpenito cited the housing crisis as a catalyst; maybe humans should have more space than cars after all. Coincidentally, we met on the bottom floor of a building that used to be a parking lot.

In 2020, New York began cordoning off certain city blocks at certain times as car-free zones. To walk along them was to discover the familiar city again. We felt that social communion was allowed and encouraged. We felt like the outdoors was for us.

