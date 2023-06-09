Binance.US prepares to suspend US dollar deposits and withdrawals from the exchange | Binance





Crypto firm Binance.US will suspend US dollar deposits as banking partners prepare to suspend channels to withdraw US dollars from the exchange, days after regulators sued Binance and its chief executive, Changpeng Zhao .

The US arm of the world’s largest crypto exchange said on Thursday that it is taking proactive steps in its transition to a crypto-only exchange for the time being.

While cryptocurrency trading, staking, deposits and withdrawals would remain fully operational, customers would not be able to deposit or withdraw US dollars from the exchange, as our payment and banking partners have reported their intention to suspend USD fiat channels as of June 13. 2023.

Binance.US said it encouraged customers to withdraw their USD by June 13, but warned that due to high volumes, processing withdrawals could take longer than usual. The company stressed that customer funds are safe, secure and available.

Binance.US is an offshoot of Binance.com, a cryptocurrency exchange that grew rapidly after starting operations in 2017 to become a business generating billions of dollars in revenue, primarily from transaction fees when customers were buying and selling cryptocurrencies. Binance and other exchanges have provided a key entry point for many people into cryptocurrencies, allowing people to purchase assets such as bitcoin using fiat currencies such as the US dollar.

The success of Binances has made Zhao, also known as CZ, one of the richest people in the world on paper, and he has been a key advocate for the crypto industry. Forbes estimated his net worth at $10.5 billion ($8.4 billion) this week, though much of that wealth comes from his ownership of Binance.

Regulators have been examining the characteristics of certain digital assets for several years to decide whether they are in fact new versions of securities such as stocks or bonds. Securities trading is tightly regulated in the major financial markets.

On Monday, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), a financial watchdog, accused Binance and Zhao of operating a deception network, charging him and his exchange with 13 offenses, including violations of United States securities law and acting as an unregistered exchange.

The SEC filed a lawsuit against Coinbase, the largest US cryptocurrency platform, a day later.

The SEC has stepped up its crackdown on the crypto industry in recent months after the collapse last year of Bahamas-based firm FTX, whose founder Sam Bankman-Fried has now been charged with securities fraud. , money laundering and other offences.

Earlier Thursday, U.S. regulators said they support a freeze on Binances assets, according to an SEC court filing.

In its statement, Binance.US accused the SEC of extremely aggressive and intimidating tactics in its pursuit of an ideological campaign against the US digital asset industry.

The company that this had created challenges for the anonymous banks it worked with.

Binance.US claims that it is an entirely separate exchange that is run separately from its parent company. However, one of the main allegations of the SEC is that Binance and Zhao failed to truly separate the American company from the main exchange from which it originated.

The SEC alleged that Binance.US’ parent company was created by Binance and Zhao to knowingly circumvent US law while covertly controlling the operations of the Binance.US platform for their benefit, according to a brief filed by the regulator.

The SEC alleged that in reality, Binance and Zhao overturned their own controls to secretly allow high-value US clients to continue trading on the Binance.com platform.

Zhao has repeatedly and strenuously denied any wrongdoing. On Twitter, he retweeted a series of criticisms of the SEC by others, and on Thursday night he retweeted Binance.US’ announcement about suspending dollar deposits.

Binance said it disagrees with the allegations, and that all claims that user assets on the Binance.US platform have been threatened are simply false.

