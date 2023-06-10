



London’s former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson stunned Britain on Friday by resigning as an MP after being told he would face sanctions for misleading Parliament.

Johnson resigned following a parliamentary inquiry into misleading remarks he made to Congress about Partygate.

In a statement, he accused his opponents of trying to oust him.

He said he had received a letter from the Authority Committee making it clear that they had decided to use legal proceedings against me to remove me from Congress.

He called the Commission the Kangaroo Court.

The resignation would trigger a special election to replace Johnson as a London suburban MP.

After a roller coaster of scandals and comebacks, Johnson led the Conservatives to a landslide victory in 2019 but was ousted by his own party less than three years later.

He was awaiting the results of an investigation by the House Standards Committee over misleading comments he made to Congress about numerous gatherings in government buildings in 2020 and 2021 that violated pandemic lockdown rules.

Police eventually fined 126 counts, including one against Johnson, over a late-night soiree, drinking party and Friday wine-time, a scandal that helped quickly end his premiership.

Johnson admitted misleading Congress when he reassured lawmakers that he hadn’t broken any rules, but said he didn’t do it on purpose.

He told the committee he honestly believed the five events he attended, including an employee send-off and his own surprise birthday party, were legitimate business gatherings to boost the morale of overworked workers coping with a devastating pandemic.

The committee was expected to release its report in the coming weeks, and Johnson could face suspension from the House if found to have intentionally lied. The Commons can run for Congress again, having been won by his voters. His resignation statement suggested he was contemplating that option. He was highly critical of Sunak, who served as Treasury Secretary in Johnson’s government before boarding the ship with many other colleagues in the July 2022 resignation that drove Johnson out.

Just a few years after gaining the largest majority in nearly half a century, Johnson said that majority was clearly at risk. Our party urgently needs to regain momentum and faith in what this country can do.

Johnson resigned within hours of Charles III bestowing knighthoods and other honors on loyal Johnson aides and allies.

