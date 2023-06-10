



The company at the center of a UK government legal action to recover $122 million after winning contracts through so-called VIP lanes of suppliers has posted just over 4 million assets.

The claim, filed by the Department of Health and Human Services (DHSC), seeks to recover the full amount of millions of pounds from PPE Medpro under a contract to supply 25m sterile surgical gowns awarded in June 2020. .

The Byline Times was the first publication to reveal in September 2020 that PPE Medpro had won hundreds of millions of dollars in government COVID contracts just 44 days after it was integrated.

The company won two more than $200 million contracts to supply personal protective equipment (PPE) to the government in the midst of the first wave of COVID-19. This contract was awarded without a competitive bidding process.

One is for face masks worth about $81 million, and the other is for sterile gowns worth $122 million to the NHS, which the government is trying to recover.

Conservative colleague Michelle Mone is accused of lobbying Michael Gove and Lord Agnew to secure business for PPE Medpro at the start of the 2020 pandemic. She denied having any relationship with the company.

Although PPE Medpro claimed to have fulfilled the terms of the contract and fully supplied the equipment under the contract, it was alleged that the multi-million pound medical gowns were not even used.

In response, the government announced that it had filed a lawsuit, saying that the gown supplied with PPE MedPro, which was contracted through the so-called supplier VIP Lane at the end of last year, did not meet the specifications of the contract.

New details about a procurement scandal emerge after Boris Johnson is questioned by the Prime Minister about winning questionable government contracts.

Sam Bright

small business account

Last month, PPE Medros unaudited accounts disclosed for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 showed just over 4 million in liquid assets and just over 47,000 in cash. It had no employees during the accounting period and reported no employees in 2021.

A more complete accounting of company finances is not possible as audits are exempted under Article 477 of the Companies Act 2006 relating to small companies.

The account is signed by Company Director Anthony Page. But according to Companies House filings, the company’s director-secretary was fired on May 11 and is no longer the person with significant control over the company.

On the same day, Arthur Lancaster was appointed Director and is now listed as the only person with significant control of PPE Medro (defined as owning more than 75% of the shares).

Arthur Lancaster was previously portrayed in the Daily Mail as a chartered accountant who worked with the Duke of York for many years and as a long-term business associate of Prince Andrew.

He has been named a Director of a company called AML Tax (UK) Ltd. In January, the Guardian reported that three payment programs operated by AML were designated as tax avoidance schemes by HM Revenue and Customs.

The company is linked to Baroness Mone’s husband, Douglas Barrowman. He is the Founder and Chairman of Knox Group, a financial services and wealth management company based in the Isle of Man, widely regarded as a tax haven.

The Byline Intelligence Team reports on legal threats from PPE Medpro, a company that won $200 million in government PPE deals.

Byline Intelligence Team

HMRC told The Guardian that AML has implemented three newly named tax avoidance schemes and is part of Doug Barrowmans Isle of Man-based Knox Group.

HMRC last year won a lawsuit against AML under tax laws that require companies to notify HMRC of payment plans that should be classified as tax avoidance plans because one of the key benefits is receiving tax benefits.

Tax avoidance means exploiting the system to reduce a person’s or company’s taxes, as opposed to illegal tax evasion, which involves concealing income or information from HMRC.

According to the report, Lancaster told the Tax Tribunal last year that AML was part of the Knox Group, along with other companies including Knox House Trust, which it chaired in 2019.

In March, HMRC also won a separate legal case against AML and was fined $150,000 for failing to provide details to tax authorities as required by law. In this case, the tribunal said that Mr. Lancaster was evasive and lacked candor in some of the evidence he presented.

Commenting on the HMRC incident, he told The Guardian: I should point out that AML Tax (UK) Ltd went out of business six years ago following the much-criticized introduction of a loan fee in 2019. This was designed by HMRC to retroactive tax arrangements that had been under the law until then, as confirmed in several tax cases.

Mr Lancaster was unable to comment on his appointment. Byline Times has previously been the target of legal threats from PPE Medpro. However, neither lawyers representing the company nor Mr Page responded to a request for comment on Mr Page’s decision to resign on Mr Lancaster’s appointment. or information from your company account.

DHSC declined to comment on its legal options to recover $122 million from PPE Medro while it has little to no assets.

It merely confirms that legal proceedings have been initiated in the High Court against the Company for breach of contract in relation to the gowns delivered pursuant to the contract dated 26 June 2020.

A DHSC spokesperson added:

