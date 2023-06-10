With an eye on China, the United States and five allies condemn trade-related ‘economic coercion’





WASHINGTON, June 9 (Reuters) – The United States and five of its allies on Friday condemned the use of trade practices amounting to economic coercion in a joint statement that did not target other countries but appeared to target China.

Australia, Britain, Canada, Japan and New Zealand jointly released the statement with the United States, stressing that “trade-related economic coercion and non-market-oriented policies and practices” threatened the multilateral trading system and “damaged relations between countries.”

The statement comes after Group of Seven leaders last month agreed on a new initiative to counter economic coercion and pledged to act to ensure that any actor attempting to weaponize economic dependency would fail and face the consequences.

The United States, Great Britain, Japan and Canada are also members of the G7.

Countries expressed concern about “widespread subsidies”, anti-competitive practices by state-owned companies, forced transfer of technology and government interference in corporate decision-making.

Washington has regularly raised such concerns about Beijing’s trade practices, and an official with the U.S. Trade Representative’s office, who spoke to reporters about the joint statement, cited China for imposing a ban on imports from Beijing. Lithuania after Lithuania allowed Taiwan to open a de facto Embassy.

China, which considers democratically-ruled Taiwan part of its territory, last year suspended imports of beef, dairy products and beer from Lithuania.

In May, Beijing protested G7 statements, including on economic coercion, saying the United States was “pushing hard to weave an anti-China net in the Western world”.

In their joint statement on Friday, the United States and its five allies also raised concerns about forced labor.

“We are also gravely concerned about the use of forced labour, including state-sponsored forced labour, in global supply chains. All forms of forced labor are gross violations of human rights, as well as economic problems, and it is a moral imperative to end these practices,” they said.

