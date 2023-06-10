US targets Binance and Coinbase government ready to regulate crypto? | Cryptocurrencies





For years, US financial regulators couldn’t agree on what to do about cryptocurrency. They wanted to do something, but couldn’t agree on what crypto was a security, like a stock or a bond, or a commodity, like a commodity or an agricultural product, or neither. other ? and which body would be competent.

This week, Gary Gensler, longtime crypto critic and chairman of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), appears to have found the answer by launching a crackdown on crypto exchanges, the platforms where investors buy and sell. sell digital currencies.

The effort to establish clarity took the form of consecutive lawsuits. The former accused industry giant Binance of a series of securities violations, including mismanagement of customer funds and deception of investors and regulators. The second claimed that the largest US crypto platform Coinbase was running an illegal exchange.

A 101-page lawsuit filed in federal court in New York on Tuesday alleges that Coinbase circumvented SEC rules for years by allowing users to trade crypto tokens that were actually unregistered securities.

Gensler has repeatedly argued that most tokens fall under SEC oversight and warned government-regulated banks to stay away. By declaring Coinbase an illegal exchange, the SEC chief is making it harder for US crypto traders to trade digital tokens.

In an interview with Bloomberg, Gensler described the crackdown as an effort to protect investors and the integrity of US stock markets.

Why should the New York Stock Exchange or the brokers that we all know and respect be undermined by this other corner of the capital markets, which is kind of like saying, thumbing their noses at them and saying: Get it us if you can, he said.

The lawsuit against Binance, the world’s largest token exchange, takes a different approach. The 136-page complaint accuses the company of avoiding the rules by letting Americans open accounts and trade improperly. In a statement, Gensler said Binance and its chief executive, Changpeng Zhao, engaged in an extensive web of deception, conflict of interest, lack of disclosure, and calculated circumvention of the law.

Binance released a statement saying it will vigorously defend itself in the case against the SEC.

The SEC’s actions against Coinbase and Binance do not address the issue of whether cryptocurrencies are securities or commodities, a debate that has confused regulators and meant that for years regulation of the digital token sector fell between the two stools of the SEC and Commodity Futures Trading. (CFTC).

Federal agencies are always looking to expand their jurisdiction, so obviously the SEC would like to call these things securities, and attacking exchanges is one way to assert their claim, says Charles Elson, chair of corporate governance at company at the University of Delaware. You don’t need to call it security to do this.

But the SEC is embroiled in a lawsuit that could decide whether it has jurisdiction over crypto. In 2020, the SEC sued payment and exchange technology company Ripple, claiming its XRP token is a security. The regulator alleges that Ripple illegally raised nearly $1.4 billion by selling XRP in violation of investor protection rules.

Sam Bankman-Fried, the former CEO of FTX. Photograph: Yuki Iwamura/AFP/Getty Images

The company is aggressively fighting the lawsuit which it expects to have spent $200 million defending. Chief Executive Brad Garlinghouse argued that Gensler himself issued conflicting statements about digital assets.

You have video footage of the chairman of the SEC, as a professor at MIT, saying that 75% of these digital assets are commodities, he told CNBC. And now he says these are all titles because he is the head of the SEC and he seeks power and he puts power before sound policy to develop an economy in the United States.

A decision is expected this year.

In its complaint, the SEC argues that a dozen or more tokens offered on Coinbase are also securities.

But Coinbase attorney Paul Grewal pointed out that the SEC takes an enforcement-only approach without clear guidelines on virtual currencies and, as such, hurts Americas economic competitiveness.

Coinbases chief executive Brian Armstrong told a Bloomberg conference on Wednesday that the platform would continue as normal. He said: As these court cases unfold, it really is business as usual.

The primary role of the SEC is to investigate financial fraud in investing, and that mandate covers securities. When the SEC was created in 1932, it was clear what was a stock and what was a bond, Elson says. Today, that definition has broadened considerably, he said.

The agency responsible for protecting the investing public considers these cryptocurrencies to be monetary investments, which extends its jurisdiction to cover what it thinks is problematic. Every time they see an investment, they think it looks and smells like a stock and they’re going to be interested.

The collapse of crypto exchange FTX last year put crypto in the Washington spotlight, not least because FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried was a major political donor. Since its collapse, US regulators have increased their oversight of the sector.

Some analysts believe this latest wave of legal measures will lead to a clearer set of rules for crypto. In a note to investors this week, analysts at TD Cowen wrote: This litigation may not be positive for Coinbase, but it should be positive for the crypto space. This should bring crypto closer to the final rules of the road, however the judge rules.

But in a clear message on Tuesday, Gensler underscored his antipathy towards the industry and made it clear that he doesn’t believe digital currencies are a necessary form of money. Look, we don’t need more digital currency, he told CNBC. We already have a digital currency: it’s called the US dollar. It’s called the euro or it’s called the yen; they are all digital right now. We already have digital investments.

According to Elson, however, the SEC’s natural instinct to extend its reach to crypto exchanges begs the question of which regulator would take on the crypto challenge.

One way or another, there would be regulation, he says. It’s one of those things where technology has overtaken regulatory authority. Everything is fleeting. Crypto is cloud-like in its origins and cloud-like in the way it is executed. Its very strange form of investing.

You hope this will make it safer for the public to invest in crypto.

