Will El Niño reach the UK this weekend?

When El Niño hit in 2016, global temperatures soared to their highest level since records began, increasing extreme droughts, extreme floods and tropical cyclones.

A hotter El Niño event is back in action this year after a three-year hiatus in the La Nina climate pattern that often lowers global temperatures, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administrations Climate Prediction Center.

Bureau of Meteorology spokesperson Grahame Madge told The Independent that the world is likely to experience another record year next year as a result of El Niño, and the Met Office is fairly confident that temperatures could rise 1.5 degrees above normal. industry level.

Relative warming or cooling effects of El Niño or La Niña plotted on a graph where the white line is the global average temperature

(Met Office)

He explained the complexities surrounding this weather pattern and the impact it will have on the UK as temperatures are expected to soar to 31 degrees this weekend.

What is El Nino?

El Niño is declared when ocean temperatures in the tropical eastern Pacific rise by more than 0.5 degrees Celsius above the long-term average.

As the Pacific Ocean warms, it transfers heat to the atmosphere and temporarily raises global temperatures, Madge explained.

He said that El Niño is a very strong weather factor worldwide, and in fact one of the biggest.

When El Niño struck in 2016, global temperatures soared to their highest level since records began, triggering an extreme drought.

(PA Archive)

Will El Niño affect Britain?

In the case of the UK, there is some link between the situation in the tropical Pacific and what is happening in the UK, but it is very weak, Madge said.

He explained that El Niño’s emphasis is somewhat weaker than other meteorological factors because the Pacific Ocean is far away.

The weather phenomenon El Niño can also lead to extreme flooding in some parts of the world.

(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Will El Niño hit Britain this weekend?

Mr Madge says an El Niño won’t hit Britain this weekend and virtually nowhere else in the world as weather patterns haven’t fully formed yet.

The developing El Niño won’t fully form until the end of the year, he said. So it will have little effect on the British summer.

The phenomenon is currently in the development stage, he said. According to our estimates, it is under construction and will continue to build through the end of the year. There won’t be any impact yet, and it’s not even fully formed.

But Britain will see temperatures soar to 31 degrees Celsius this weekend, not because of El Niño, says Madge.

Health officials raised the yellow alert to a yellow alert in five provinces over the weekend. A Yellow Alert covering southeast England, West Midlands, East Midlands, East and Southwest England means greater risk to the health of everyone, not just the vulnerable.

According to Mr Madge, temperatures in the UK are expected to soar up to 31 degrees this weekend.

(Getty Images)

The UK Health Security Agency said temperatures forecast over the weekend in the region were likely to reach quickly, while we were also likely to see higher temperatures overnight.

Warmer air from the south will push up the mercury, the National Weather Service said there was a chance of 31 degrees Celsius in parts of Britain this Saturday. This area can be hotter than Ibiza and Milan, with temperatures reaching 28 degrees Celsius.

Will El Niño hit Britain this year?

While Madge explained that the UK can feel the effects of El Niño in the winter, the UK is not actually in the region experiencing the most.

British winters could be affected by El Niño, he said. But the country is also influenced by numerous other global weather drivers, all competing and often balancing each other.

Mr Madge explained that the UK’s weather is mainly influenced by events in the Atlantic Ocean, such as changes in sea surface temperature.

He spoke of a phenomenon known as the North Atlantic Oscillation. This phenomenon occurs in the North Atlantic Ocean and often brings more wind and rain when there are sea level pressure fluctuations between the Icelandic Low and the Azores High.

This will compete with El Niño, he said. They will be in potential opposition.

The UK is affected by several weather drivers that all compete and influence, and El Niño is just one of them, he explained.

Where in the world does El Niño have the greatest impact?

When El Nino hits later in the year, it will inevitably dry out the western Pacific, Madge said. He described the area as close to the theater where El Nino works.

The region from Southeast Asia down to southern Australia via the Philippines will see less rainfall as in previous years, he said.

According to Mr Madge, this increases the likelihood of wildfires because the vegetation on the ground is dry. That would release more carbon into the atmosphere and increase greenhouse gas emissions.

He added that climate change means the current El Niño is hotter than past El Niños. Because the overall global temperature is rising.

What was the year of the last El Niño?

El Niño last hit the world in 2016, when record temperatures were recorded, making it the hottest year since records began, Mr Madge said.

However, both 2019 and 2020 experienced some El Niño effects, he added.

