US bans imports from China-based Ninestar on Uyghurs

June 9 (Reuters) – The United States on Friday banned imports from China-based printer maker Ninestar Corp (002180.SZ) and a Chinese chemicals company over alleged human rights abuses .

Ninestar, whose website says it is the world’s fourth-largest maker of laser printers, and Xingjang Zhongtai Chemical, are being kept out of the US supply chain for participating in business practices that target consumers. China’s Uyghurs and other persecuted groups, the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said.

The companies could not immediately be reached for comment.

UN experts and rights groups estimate that more than a million people, mostly Uyghurs and Muslim minorities, have been detained in camps in China’s western Xinjiang region in recent years, many claiming to have been subjected to ideological training and abuse.

China has denied all accusations of abuse.

The chairs of the Congressional Executive Commission on China – Rep. Chris Smith and Senator Jeff Merkley – said the action “is important because it provides clear guidance for U.S. companies for supply chain mapping.” , but said forced labor such as “auto parts, solar panels, rayon and clothing” continue to enter the US market.

Senator Marco Rubio said that “while today’s announcement by DHS to punish more bad actors is welcome, it is just a drop in the ocean and needs to go further. far”.

He argued that the Biden administration’s “current case-by-case approach gives a free pass to many companies that still profit from slave labor.”

DHS said the measures were taken under the U.S. Uyghur Forced Labor Protection Act (UFLPA), which was signed into law in December 2021. The law prohibits imports into the United States that are either produced in Xinjiang, or by companies identified on a UFLPA entity. List, unless the importer can prove that the goods were not produced with forced labour.

Twenty-two companies are now on the list, and DHS said it has reviewed more than $1.3 billion in goods likely made with forced labor nearly a year after the UFLPA was implemented.

Ninestar and its eight Zhuhai-based subsidiaries, as well as Xinjiang Zhongtai Chemical, have been added to the list for working with the Xinjiang government to recruit, transport, transfer, harbor or receive forced labor from Uighurs, Kazakhs, Kyrgyz or members of other persecuted groups, outside of Xinjiang, according to the publication.

Reporting by Karen Freifeld; additional reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Doina Chiacu, Sharon Singleton, Jonathan Oatis and Marguerita Choy

Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

