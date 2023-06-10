Ukraine likely to receive NATO message of support, not full invitation, says US ambassador – Reuters





BRUSSELS Western allies are unlikely to invite Ukraine to join NATO during the war, but are still negotiating language to signal their long-term commitment to Kiev, the US ambassador to the alliance tells POLITICO .

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has implored NATO leaders in recent weeks to put Ukraine on a concrete path to membership, threatening not to attend the alliances’ annual summit in Vilnius next month if they cannot. not keep their commitments.

But in an interview with POLITICO at the alliances headquarters, US Ambassador Julianne Smith acknowledged that the allies cannot invite kyiv to join NATO at this time.

I think the allies are now in agreement that a proper invitation is unlikely while they are engaged in full-scale war, she said.

But she insisted that NATO still wants Ukraine to get the message that it is with the war-torn country for the long haul and is trying to find a way to show it in Vilnius.

We want to signal to President Zelenskyy if he comes in person that we care deeply about having a longer-term relationship with Ukraine and that we are looking for ways to recognize, you know, all that they have accomplished and that our support will not fade or that we will not be distracted.

Ukraine dancing with NATO is a matter of more than ten years.

In 2008, NATO leaders meeting in Bucharest made a vague promise that Ukraine would one day become a member. But that was essentially ignored amid fears of further provoking Russia.

In recent days, Zelenskyy has publicly acknowledged his understanding that Ukraine will not become a member of NATO during the war, but nevertheless argued that Ukraine should still get a concrete promise in Vilnius that it would be welcome. after the war. He is also pushing for binding commitments that NATO allies will protect Ukraine throughout the accession process.

NATO is currently working on a two-part package for Ukraine. One pillar focuses on practical support essentially helping Ukraine adopt Western military standards. The other is the thornier political issue of what rhetoric to use around Ukraine’s candidacy.

Between the question of a proper invitation and talking about Bucharest, which we all support and support, there is a range of options, Smith said. And so part of the task of the alliance right now is to focus on that and figure out exactly what we want to put in that set of deliverables for Ukraine.

The issue has divided the alliance: For months, many Western capitals have insisted that serious talks and promises of future security arrangements await the end of the war. A number of countries on NATO’s eastern flank, however, have been pushing for a substantial move for Ukraine now.

But unlike the question of security guarantees, where the reflection is still in its infancy and for the moment outside formal NATO discussions, a meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Oslo the last week brought the allies together over what to offer Ukraine in Vilnius regarding its NATO candidacy.

We’re much closer to a landing zone than we were three or four months ago, Smith said.

She attributed ministers with an abnormal approach to their discussions at the Oslo meeting.

What really helped was doing something a little unusual for the alliance, which was to put the ministers alone in a room, without a table, and basically focus on one topic , and to give them the time to express themselves freely, without preparation The interventions allowed everyone to put their country’s position on the table, but also to debate a little, declared the American ambassador.

I think it helped us get closer to a consensus, Smith added, and I too feel better now about where the alliance is going on this package.

The talks come against the backdrop of Ukraine launching its long-awaited counter-offensive this week.

We want Ukrainians to continue undertaking efforts that will change Putin’s strategic calculus and help him realize that he is failing and will not achieve his strategic goals, Smith said, and I think a counter -successful offensive could be helpful in this regard.

But, added the ambassador, I think we are also very aware that this particular counter-offensive may not determine the end of this war.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.politico.eu/article/ukraine-nato-support-message-not-full-invite-us-ambassador-julianne-smith/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos