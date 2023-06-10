US Open 2023: Member/guest rules are strict (!!) at the LACC, so forget about wearing shorts or using a cell phone | Golf News and Tour Information





Arrogant or civilized? Stuffy or distinguished? At a time when many private country clubs have relaxed their rules to allow jeans in the dining room, untucked shirts on the course and the use of electronic devices everywhere, the Los Angeles Country Club, host of this year’s US Open has none of that.

Long known as a club with strict rules for members and guests, a look at the LACC rules for guests reveals a club comfortable in its reputation for being buttoned up on such things. The club’s website has a 1,071-word guest information page, almost half of which relates to the use of tech devices.

The section begins with a seemingly innocuous introduction: We are pleased to welcome you to the Los Angeles Country Club. Since 1897, we have established a series of customs and traditions to enhance your experience at our Club. We pride ourselves on making each of our guests feel like a member when you visit us.”

Cool. But let’s read further.

Under a masculine outfit, things start well. Shirts must have sleeves and collars and be tucked in. No problem. Next comes, men’s pants should be tailored in nature. Excuse me? First, I don’t wear pants, I wear shorts. And my pants are what I earned using shop credit, not custom-made.

Except that golf shorts are not permitted. Never. Damn

As for hats, caps and visors, no dice inside the clubhouse (which should be the case), but they can be worn on the uncovered terrace. Very nice of them not to want to fry my baldness.

Oh, and if you have a late checkout time, bring a sports jacket. After 6 p.m., it is mandatory to be at the clubhouse.

As for the women, they don’t get much respite. Shirts and blouses should be worn inside pants or skirts, unless they are designed to be worn outside. Pants should be form-fitting in nature and be ankle length or longer. Skirts are acceptable, but should not be lower than four inches above the knee. Who is responsible for measuring this is not mentioned. The same rules regarding men’s headgear apply to women, although they may wear brimmed hats (not golf caps) that coordinate with their attire inside the clubhouse.

Regarding evening hours, after 6 p.m., a dress, dress skirt and blouse, suit, pantsuit, slacks and evening blazer or slacks are all acceptable provided they comply with length guidelines.

You didn’t think we forgot the kids, did you? The rules are simple but a little draconian for juniors. Children under 7 must maintain conservative and modest dress in accordance with Club tradition. Those above 7? Like mom and dad. Seriously. Because, you know, every 8-year-old is dying to have dinner in a jacket and pants or pantsuit.

There are other no-no’s when it comes to dress. Don’t bother wearing clogs or flip flops. And if your garment has a slogan on it, sorry. Do you want to change your shoes in the parking lot? Nooooooooooo.

There are, however, a few exceptions to the dress policy. Namely, shorts (exercise or Bermuda shorts), athletic-type t-shirts and denim pants in any color can be worn from the parking lot to the locker room or vice versa, the idea being to accommodate those who reach the hair on fire and need to change. The rules, however, make it clear that no one is going to pull off a quick one, as it comes with that gem: hanging out in the locker room (including playing cards, watching TV, drinking) in shorts, t-shirt or denim. pants of any color are not permitted.

As for your phone, well, get used to living without it. On the course, you can discreetly check messages (not voicemail) on the north and south courses and the course cafes, except for the areas immediately surrounding the Clubhouse. No phone use at the pro shop, cart barn or putting green and absolutely no headphones or earphones. An exception to the phone rule is that you can use one to record your swing on the range.

But what if you need to make or take a call? Well you can do that, just make sure it’s from inside your car in the parking lot, in the phone room (yes they have a phone room) or in the phone booths inside the cloakrooms.

OK, OK, no conversation on the phone. But you can still use it to take great shots of the course, right? Uh, not so fast. Bring a camera if you wish, but be aware that staff can, at any time, decide that cameras are not allowed if it is perceived as disrupting the member experience.

But seriously, why bother with a camera at all. It’s not like you can post those killer photos on Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram. That’s right, take a look at the club’s social media policy:

In other words, LACC doesn’t really care if you think that if it’s not on Insta, it didn’t happen at all.

On the plus side, don’t worry if you forgot to bring cash. Members are responsible for all charges incurred by guests, as there is no cash allowed and no invoices are sent back to your home club. And since there’s no cash allowed (other than to pay the caddies), there’s no tipping either.

But yes, welcome to the Los Angeles Country Club!

