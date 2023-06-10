South Korea summons Chinese envoy for remarks on US relations | News





The Chinese ambassador accused Seoul of leaning excessively towards the United States during a meeting with the South Korean opposition leader.

South Korea’s foreign ministry has summoned the Chinese ambassador to protest comments he made accusing Seoul of turning to the United States and away from China, amid competition between Washington and Beijing for global influence is intensifying.

On Friday, South Korea’s First Deputy Foreign Minister Chang Ho-jin warned Chinese Ambassador Xing Haiming of his insane and provocative remarks made during a meeting with a South Korean opposition leader the day before.

The ministry accused Xing of violating diplomatic protocols and interfering with South Korean domestic politics, but did not specify which parts of Xing’s comments it considered inappropriate. The ministry also did not share what Xing said in response to Chang.

Asked about the criticism, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said the current challenges in China-South Korea relations are not caused by China.

It is part of Ambassador Xings job to have extensive engagement with the Republic of Korea [South Korean] government, political parties and people from all walks of life, exchange views on bilateral relations and issues of mutual concern and share China’s position and concerns, he said at a briefing. regular press in Beijing.

In a meeting Thursday with South Korean Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung, a key rival to conservative President Yoon Suk Yeol, Xing accused Yoon’s government of leaning excessively toward Seoul’s treaty ally, the United States. United States, and damage its relations with China, its largest trading partner.

Xing said South Korea bears full responsibility for the many difficulties in bilateral relations, citing its growing trade deficit with China which he attributed to de-chinaization efforts, apparently referring to actions by South Korean companies aimed at displacing their supply chains outside of China.

He demanded that Seoul respect Beijing’s core interests, including Taiwan, which China claims as its own territory, and other major regional issues.

bad judgment

As the United States presses China with all its might, some are betting that the United States will win and China will lose. But that is clearly bad judgment, Xing said, describing a bright future for his country under Xi Jinping’s leadership. What can be said with certainty is that those who bet on China’s defeat will surely regret it later, Xing said.

South Korea’s foreign ministry said Xing’s irresponsible comments run counter to the desire of the governments and peoples of both countries to value and advance South Korea-China relations on the basis of mutual respect.

Xing also touched on economic ties and said South Korea’s trade deficits have widened due to its efforts to decouple from China, but it could enjoy the bonus of China’s economic growth if its confidence in bilateral relations was restored.

The two countries have built an inextricable economic structure in which their industrial and supply chains are intertwined, he said.

South Korea, whose economy is heavily dependent on exports of computer memory chips and other tech products, is struggling to balance the United States, its military ally for decades, and China. , the biggest buyer of its wares as the rivalry between Washington and Beijing deepens regional influence and technology.

Faced with a growing nuclear threat from North Korea, Yoon pushed aggressively to strengthen the alliance with the United States, making it a central goal of his policy.

Seoul has expanded joint military training with the United States and is seeking stronger assurances that it would quickly and decisively use its nuclear weapons to defend South Korea in the event of a North Korean nuclear attack.

The Biden administration, in turn, has sought to strengthen tripartite cooperation with South Korea and Japan to counter both the North Korean threat and China’s increasingly assertive foreign policy.

