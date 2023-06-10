US spy satellites detected explosion before Ukraine dam collapsed, official says





WASHINGTON A senior Biden administration official says US spy satellites detected an explosion at the Kakhovka Dam just before it collapsed, but US analysts still don’t know who caused the dam’s destruction or how it happened product exactly.

The official said satellites equipped with infrared sensors detected a heat signature consistent with a major explosion just before the dam collapsed, unleashing massive floodwaters downstream.

U.S. intelligence analysts suspect Russia was behind the destruction of the dams, the senior administration official said, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss operational details. But he added that US spy agencies still had no solid evidence on who was responsible.

Seismic data collected by the NORSAR observatory in Norway also supported the theory of a large explosion near the Kakhovka dam on Tuesday at 2:54 a.m. local time when the structure collapsed. NORSAR said in a statement that signals captured from a station 385 miles from the dam show clear indications of an explosion.

Engineering and ammunition experts said a deliberate explosion inside the Kakhovka dam, which is controlled by Russia, likely caused it to collapse on Tuesday. They added that structural failure or an attack from outside the dam were possible but less plausible explanations.

The administration official did not rule out the possibility that previous damage to the dam or rising water pressure may have contributed to the collapse, but U.S. officials believe the explosion, which it either deliberate or accidental, was the likely trigger.

Experts had warned earlier this week that the available evidence was very limited, but they said an explosion in an enclosed space, with all its energy applied against the structure around it, would do the most damage. Even then, they said, it would take at least hundreds of pounds of explosives to breach the dam.

An external detonation by a bomb or missile would exert only a fraction of its force against the barrage and would require an explosive several times larger to achieve a similar effect.

Ukraine’s intelligence agency, the SBU, says it continues to gather evidence to support its claim that Russia destroyed the dam. On Friday, Ukrainian intelligence released an audio recording, translated into English, which it said involved two Russian soldiers and was evidence that Russian forces orchestrated the destruction of the dam.

One of the callers said Ukrainian forces did not cause the destruction. It was our sabotage group, said the speaker. They wanted, in a way, to scare people with this barrage. It didn’t go as planned, but more than expected.

The Ukrainians did not provide basic details that would allow independent verification of the tape, including who the participants were, why the speaker might have known what happened, and why anyone might have listened in on that call. particular.

Artem Dekhtyarenko, SBU press secretary, said in a written message that the call took place on Thursday, but other details, such as the location and identities of the speakers, were withheld because this file is a part of criminal proceedings.

Russian officials have offered a range of different explanations for the destruction, including accusing Ukraine of sabotage, without providing evidence or explaining how Ukraine gained access to the dam.

Marc Santora and Gabriela S Pessoa contributed reporting from Kyiv.

