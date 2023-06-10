Find out how wildfire smoke spread across the United States





Most of the eastern United States has been shrouded in smoke from more than 400 wildfires across Canada

Credit: Ripley CleghornAdvertising

Much of the eastern United States experienced unsettling hazy skies this week as smoke from the more than 400 wildfires currently raging in Canada spread south.

Wednesday was by far the worst day for smoke from wildfires in the contiguous United States since 2006, according to researchers at Stanford University’s Environmental Change and Human Outcomes Laboratory, and Tuesday took fourth place. . Scientists are still waiting to see how Thursday compares.

Although wildfire smoke is a common hazard in the western United States, it is rare on the East Coast. Millions of people in the newly affected region scrambled to understand the official Air Quality Index, which quantifies how dangerous the air is, and to protect themselves from acrid smoke particles.

To visualize the spread of smoke, consider this map, which shows data from Wednesday. A particularly concentrated plume of smoke is heading south from fires burning in and around Quebec, covers the Great Lakes, then sweeps over New York and spreads over the Atlantic Ocean.

Credit: Ripley Cleghorn; Sources: Hazard Mapping System, Fire and Smoke Analysis, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

But while the worst conditions are in the eastern United States, lower concentrations of smoke blanket much of the country, as well as nearly all of Canada and parts of Central America. Even states as far removed from the fires as Tennessee have seen large amounts of smoke in the atmosphere.

The map is based on smoke detected in photographs taken by the GOES-East and GOES-West satellites, both of which are operated by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Rights and Permissions ABOUT THE AUTHOR(S)

Meghan Bartels is a science reporter and reporter for Scientific American, based in New York.

Recent posts by Meghan Bartels

Ripley Cleghorn is a data visualization designer based in Brooklyn, NY

