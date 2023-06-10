How to Get Free Electricity in the UK





I know what you’re thinking What are these ridiculous clickbait headlines about? Well, a few weekends ago I charged up my electric car, cooked lunch in the oven, and washed my clothes for a few hours completely free of charge. Last weekend, my electricity bill for doing the same work was less than 8p per kWh. On average, I’m saving 40% on my electricity bill compared to the outrageous cap rates most Britons have to pay now.

so how? Octopus Energy, and everyone wants to know about it.

I’ve been obsessing over my electricity usage over the past few months thanks to a mix of UK energy market prices and new electric vehicle purchases. A friend recommended the Octopus Energys Agile contract, which offers a variable price every 30 minutes based on the wholesale price. He’s been using it all winter, saving big as wholesale electricity prices have started to drop in the UK in recent months. The 2023 Octopus Agile price was well below the energy price guarantee subsidy introduced by the UK government to limit the maximum consumer price for electricity after wholesale prices skyrocketed following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Octopus Energy publishes a 30-minute charge at 4:00 p.m. each day, so you know the best time to use the dishwasher, washing machine, oven, or charge your electric car. Peak rates between 4pm and 7pm are typical rates of 34p or even 35p per kWh, but outside of those times, I’ve personally averaged around 20p per kWh in recent months.

Octopus Energy’s Agile tariff is also ideal for EV owners.

If you can divert your energy usage outside the peak window, you can save a lot of money. Even if you can’t, you can still save because for about 20 hours of the day, Agile rates are much lower than standard rates.

Currently, standard electricity rates from UK providers are around 34p per kWh, with daily service charges up to 50p. These rates and service charges vary slightly from provider to provider, but the vast majority of people in the UK are currently paying in excess of 30p per kWh unless they have a fixed contract for a lower rate. In July, the UK cap will be set at 30 pence per kWh, which will see the current energy price guarantee drop below and the return of Ofgem regulators to their own price cap.

However, this price cap is still far beyond what I am currently paying. Over the past 28 days, I’ve averaged 16kWh per day at a rate of 16.9p per kWh instead of the 34p per kWh I would have paid at my standard rate. This is a savings of nearly 50% compared to what most people would pay for the same amount of electricity.

So why did I and many others not hear about this until recently? Floating rate tariffs are risky. Octopus Energy markets Agile with tariffs that are ideal for electric vehicles, storage heaters, or anyone who can divert their energy usage to off-peak hours. But it also warns that prices could soar up to 100p per kWh at any time, which could be three times higher than the current standard rates. It sounds scary, but it rarely happens. In fact, it has never peaked above 40p per kWh in most parts of the UK in 2023.

Average rate for Octopus Energy Agile over the past 365 days in East Midlands. Image: Energy Statistics UK

That’s mainly because wholesale prices have fallen, creating more stable averages and price-plunging moments where you can get a few hours of free electricity. In the chart above, you can see that the price has fallen below 0p per kWh several times over the last 6 months on Octopus Energy Agile.

Despite discounts in recent months, we see a continued spike in prices peaking at up to 80p per kWh for most of December. If wholesale prices continue to stabilize and fall, hopefully this won’t happen again this winter. In the event of a price spike, you can always switch back to standard rates immediately, limited to the Ofgems guarantee.

If prices spike, you can always switch back to standard tariffs.

This volatility makes it difficult to recommend such energy tariffs to everyone in the UK. This is another reason most people have never heard of agile. Consumer advocate Martin Lewis, better known as a money-saving expert, has consistently urged governments to support electricity prices, but has rarely encouraged people to switch to a variable rate plan. Consumers in the UK have been looking for Lewis recommendations throughout this energy and cost-of-living crisis, but he highlighted Octopus Energy’s clever agile tariffs in April. Now that we have six months of reliable data, we think it’s time to recommend Agile until a decent fixed rate hits the market again.

Today’s rate for the Octopus Watch app for iOS. Screenshot: Tom Warren / The Verge

If you’re savvy enough to track daily prices, you’ll benefit greatly here. I have personally become an Octopus Energy salesman with friends and family because the company offers a referral program that splits 100 with the friend who referred to the service. I use the excellent Octopus Watch iOS app to get alerts when prices drop and view price rates for 24 hours, but Octopus also publishes this on its own mobile app and website.

Requires a modern SMETS2 smart meter (some SMETS1s are supported) but can automatically send meter readings to Octopus Energy and enable Agile. Even if you don’t have a smart meter, you can switch to it and Octopus will prepare your meter for installation. Octopus also recently started marketing tracker tariffs, similar to agile but with more restrictions on how long it takes to close if the price goes the wrong way.

It’s also refreshing to use a utility company that is environmentally friendly and provides great customer service. In an increasingly inefficient and broken UK energy market, Octopus Energy is providing green energy with one of the best Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) products I have seen in the UK.

Eventually, we hope to be able to automate much of this with smart home technology and outlets to limit the amount of time we monitor our speeds. But I thought I should share this tip now, in case it helps you save some British pounds.

