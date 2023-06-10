UK’s hot summer risk more than double normal, forecasters warn | climate crisis





Temperatures topped 30 degrees for the first time this year, and meteorologists projected the UK’s chance of experiencing a heatwave at 45 per cent, 2.3 times normal.

The warning comes as a repeat of the record-breaking heat waves of the past few years that have sparked bushfires, disrupted rail transport, closed schools, caused thousands of premature deaths and saw temperatures break the 40C record in the UK for the first time. We are leaving the country ready for the possibilities.

However, it is unclear if the UK will ever experience breaches at the 40C level again. There is no strong indication of this, said Mark Bevan, senior advisor to the Met Office. On the other hand, we saw that last year, so it’s obviously inherently possible. So never say anything.

Bevan said the weather forecast for the upcoming summer was calculated using a number of factors, including the El Niño effect, wind patterns and sea surface temperatures. The weather will be cool if the wind comes mainly from the north. When the sea surface temperature is high, it acts like a national electric blanket.

Based on this, the probability that the weather will be cool this summer is 5% and the probability that it will be hot is 45%, which is 2.3 times higher than in previous years.

Even if the UK doesn’t experience temperatures of 40C this year, it’s clear that increased heatwaves will take their toll in the near future. At temperatures above 35 degrees Celsius, even healthy people are affected, especially those who have to work outdoors. Elderly people and those with respiratory or cardiovascular disease are more affected.

A joint report from the Office for National Statistics and the UK’s Health and Safety Agency showed 3,000 more deaths in England and Wales than was generally expected last summer. Crucially, most of the additional deaths occurred in people aged 65 and over and during the hottest heat wave in late July.

Nighttime temperatures create an additional problem, Bevan added. It’s very hot during the day, but cool in the evening, so people can recover a bit. However, if the temperature does not drop below 20C at night, it becomes a real problem.

The July 2022 heatwave triggered bushfires like this one in Sheffield’s Shiregreen, which engulfed nearby homes. Photo: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Wildfires are another concern, which has already been ravaged by wildfires this year. Half of RSPBs Corrimony Nature Reserve near Loch Ness was destroyed in a massive fire earlier this month. Site manager Simon McLaughlin said we should see black grouse and curlew chicks emerge from their nests now, but it’s just a scorched landscape. Other wild animals such as adders, lizards and frogs also did not have time to escape. It will take hundreds of thousands of pounds to restore this habitat.

Bevan summarized the national situation. Last year was the warmest on record in the UK and everyone focused their attention on the effects of the heat. The 2022 heat wave disrupted transportation, emergency services, power supply and people’s health, and we now realize that this is an impact we will have to deal with regularly for years to come.

A major driver of this weather disruption is carbon dioxide, a heat-trapping gas that is being pumped into the atmosphere at increasingly rapid rates from cars, factories and power plants. Between 1960 and 1970, carbon dioxide levels increased at a rate of about 1 ppm. It is now increasing at about 2.37 ppm per year. In 1965, the carbon dioxide level was 320 ppm. This year they surpassed 420 ppm.

At this rate, the world will soon be warming more than 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels. In fact, by the end of the century, the world could warm up to nearly 3C, melting ice caps, killing coral reefs and rising sea levels.

The UK will experience increasingly dismal weather patterns, a point highlighted in a study published last week by an international team led by Bath University researchers. By the end of this century, summer highs of 41C and daytime averages of 28C are expected to be normal across much of southern England. This figure compares to a maximum high of 31C and an average of 20C that occurred in the 1970s.

A rise in temperatures of this magnitude underscores the urgent need for radical change in infrastructure and underscores the challenges facing the UK, said Bath University’s Professor David Coley. The average temperature difference between London and Nice is only 5C, but the two places are completely different in the way people live, the plants and buildings around them, and how they prepare for heat waves, he said.

Bob Ward, policy director at the Grantham Climate Change Institute, backed this up. With the intensity and frequency of heatwaves threatening lives and livelihoods across the country, it’s clear the UK is dangerously unprepared.

The government will soon announce a new plan to adapt the country to the effects of climate change. It must include a national heat risk strategy that focuses on preventing buildings from overheating rather than addressing the health consequences of being a death trap for households in hot weather.

