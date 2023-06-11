US confirms China has had spy base in Cuba since at least 2019





WASHINGTON (AP) China has operated a spy base in Cuba since at least 2019, part of a global effort by Beijing to improve its intelligence-gathering capabilities, according to a Biden administration official.

The official, who was not authorized to comment publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity, said the US intelligence community was aware of China’s spying from Cuba and a larger effort to set up intelligence gathering operations around the world for some time.

The Biden administration has stepped up efforts to thwart Chinese efforts to expand its espionage operations and believes it has made progress through diplomacy and other unspecified actions, according to the official, who was familiar with US intelligence on the question.

The existence of the Chinese spy base was confirmed after the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday that China and Cuba had reached an agreement in principle to build a wiretapping station on the island. The Journal reported that China planned to pay Cuba billions of dollars as part of the negotiations.

The White House called the report inaccurate.

I’ve seen this news article, it’s not accurate, White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said in an interview with MSNBC on Thursday. What I can tell you is that we have been concerned since day one of this administration about China’s influence activities around the world; certainly in this hemisphere and in this region, were watching it very, very closely.

The US intelligence community has determined that Chinese spying from Cuba is an ongoing matter and not a new development, the administration official said.

Cuban Deputy Foreign Minister Carlos Fernndez de Cosso also refuted the report in a post on Twitter on Saturday.

Slanderous speculation continues, obviously promoted by some media to cause harm and alarm without observing minimum communication patterns and without providing data or evidence to support what they broadcast, he wrote.

President Joe Bidens’ national security team was briefed by the intelligence community shortly after taking office in January 2021 of a number of sensitive Chinese efforts around the world where Beijing was considering expanding logistics , base and gathering infrastructure as part of the Peoples Liberation Armies’ attempt to further its influence, the official said.

Chinese officials examined sites spanning the Atlantic Ocean, Latin America, the Middle East, Central Asia, Africa and the Indo-Pacific. The effort included reviewing existing collection facilities in Cuba, and China upgraded its spy operation on the island in 2019, the official said.

Tensions between the United States and China have been high throughout Bidens’ tenure.

The relationship may have come to a head last year after then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosis visited democratically-ruled Taiwan. The visit, the first by a Speaker of the House since Newt Gingrich in 1997, led China, which claims the island as its territory, to launch military exercises around Taiwan.

US-China relations were further strained earlier this year after the United States shot down a Chinese spy balloon that had flown through the United States.

Beijing has also been angered by Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wens’ stopover in the United States last month, which included a meeting with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. The speaker welcomed the Taiwanese leader to the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Southern California.

Still, the White House is eager to resume high-level communications between the two sides.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken plans to visit China next week, a trip that was canceled as the balloon flew over the United States. Blinken expects to be in Beijing on June 18 for meetings with senior Chinese officials, according to U.S. officials, who spoke Friday on condition of anonymity because neither the State Department nor the Chinese Foreign Ministry again confirmed the move.

CIA Director William Burns met in Beijing with his counterpart last month. White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan met with his Chinese counterpart in Vienna for two days in May and made it clear the administration wanted to improve high-level communications with the Chinese side.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin recently spoke briefly with Li Shangfu, Chinese Minister of National Defense, at the opening dinner of a security forum in Singapore. China previously rejected Austin’s request to hold a meeting on the sidelines of the forum.

___

AP Diplomatic Writer Matthew Lee contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/article/china-cuba-spy-base-us-intelligence-0f655b577ae4141bdbeabc35d628b18f The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos