Pope: The heavens above invite us to walk together in brotherhood





In his address delivered at the Meeting on Human Fraternity held in St. Peter’s Square on Saturday June 10, Pope Francis declared that “heaven above invites us to journey together, to rediscover ourselves as brothers and sisters and to believe in brotherhood as the foundation of our pilgrimage. He praised the Declaration on Human Fraternity prepared by 30 Nobel Laureates and signed at the end of the meeting.

By Thaddeus Jones

Pope Francis welcomed and expressed his deep gratitude to all those who, directly or indirectly, participated in the Meeting on Human Fraternity held in St. Peter’s Square on Saturday afternoon, June 10 . The pope’s words came in a message read by Cardinal Mauro Gambetti, archpriest of St. Peter’s Basilica and vicar general of Vatican City. Pope Francis is currently recovering from surgery in hospital and was unable to attend the event as originally planned.

The midday papal health update on Saturday notes that Pope Francis’ recovery is continuing as normal and he has now started a semi-liquid diet. Following the recommendations of doctors, it…

brotherhood and peace

The pope added his voice to all those present by affirming “the desire for fraternity and peace in the world”. The global dimension of the event resulted in moving testimonies and interviews from people from all walks of life around the world sharing the experiences of their trials and tribulations.

All underlined the gestures of goodwill and fraternity they had received, despite the scars left by the painful experiences of war, poverty or suffering. #NotAlone, but united together in solidarity and friendship, they were able to move forward in life and called on everyone to come together as brothers and sisters to bear witness to our common humanity and respond to the call to brotherhood.

Indeed, the sky above invites us to journey together, to rediscover ourselves as brothers and sisters and to believe in fraternity as the foundation of our pilgrimage.

Participants shared their experiences and testimonies live with links to more than eight countries around the world, including Italy (Trappani), Congo (Brazzaville), Central African Republic (Bangui), Ethiopia, Argentina (Buenos Aires), Israel (Jerusalem), Japan (Nagasaki) and Peru (Lima).

On Saturday afternoon June 10, Vatican Media will broadcast an event to celebrate the importance of human brotherhood. The event will feature music and testimonials with the…

Recalling his Encyclical Fratelli tutti, the Pope in his message says that authentic fraternity calls us to see ourselves as a brother or a sister – not just a statistic, or an “other”, but a human person who has dignity and deserves the respect. In our suffering world marked by exploitation and indifference, violence and wars, “adjustments and adjustments are not enough”, writes the pope.

Only a great spiritual and social alliance born from the heart and centered on fraternity can restore the sacredness and inviolability of human dignity as the core of relationships.

Acting for a culture of peace

The pope stressed that more than theories, we need “concrete gestures” also made together to promote a “culture of peace”. And we should first ask ourselves “what can I give to my brothers and sisters” rather than just focusing on what society can do for me. He said: let us invent concrete gestures to build fraternity, even simply reconcile with family members, friends and neighbors, and pray for those who hurt us, help those in need, say words of peace in all the places of our life and consoling with our closeness those who feel alone.

tenderness balm

We are called to “apply the balm of tenderness” to help heal relations between individuals or peoples that have become “gangrenous”, he noted.

Let us not tire of shouting no to war, in the name of God and in the name of every man and every woman who aspires to peace.

Recalling that fraternity is as fragile as it is precious, the Pope said that “the feeling of fraternity which unites us is stronger than hatred and violence” and that in our common suffering the feeling of feeling together can ignite a spark who can “rekindle the light that stops the night of strife.”

With brotherhood, let’s change for the better

The World Meeting on Human Fraternity opens with working groups centered on the Nobel Prizes, the environment, the school, the weak and associations. Speaking on the sidelines of this…

Believing that we are all brothers and sisters helps us look beyond our own ethnic and cultural roots to see our common human dignity that deserves respect, he explained. And when individuals and communities choose brotherhood, policies can change for the better, the pope observed. Whether it’s policies that protect the environment, ensure fair wages for work, or efforts to cover past wrongs, it can all lead to hope, prosperity, justice, and healing.

Nobel laureates

In conclusion, the Pope thanked the organizers of the meeting and paid tribute to the Declaration on Human Fraternity drafted earlier in the day by the 30 eminent Nobel laureates also present in St. offers a guide to living fraternity and witnessing to it. concretely every day.

I wish you to keep in your hearts and memories the desire to embrace the women and men of the world to build together a culture of peace. Indeed, peace needs fraternity and fraternity needs encounter.

Representatives of the group of Nobel laureates, Dr. Muhammad Yunus and Dr. Nadia Murad, presented the Declaration on Human Fraternity during the event, with the signature of Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Vatican Secretary of State.

Declaration on Human Fraternity

ROME, St. Peter’s Square, June 10, 2023

“We are diverse, we are different, we have different cultures and religions, but we are brothers and sisters and we want to live in peace” (Pope Francis).

Every man is our brother, every woman is our sister, always. We all want to live together as brothers and sisters in the Garden that is the Earth. The Garden of brotherhood is the condition of all life.

We witness how, in every corner of the world, lost harmony flourishes when dignity is respected, tears are wiped away, work is fairly remunerated, education guaranteed, health preserved, diversity appreciated, nature restored. , justice is honored, and communities face their loneliness and fears.

Together we choose to live our relationships based on fraternity, nourished by dialogue and by forgiveness which “does not mean forgetting” (Fratelli tutti, n. 250), but renouncing and not “yielding to the same destructive force” (FT, n. 251) whose consequences we all suffer.

United with Pope Francis, we want to reaffirm that “authentic reconciliation does not flee from conflict, but is achieved in conflict, resolving it through dialogue and open, honest and patient negotiation”. (FT, n. 244) All this within the framework of human rights.

We want to cry out to the world in the name of brotherhood: Never again war! It is peace, justice, equality that guides the destiny of all humanity. No to fear, no to sexual and domestic violence! All armed conflicts must end. We say no more nuclear weapons, no more landmines. No more forced migrations, ethnic cleansing, dictatorships, corruption and slavery. Let’s stop the manipulation of technology and AI, put brotherhood before technological development, so that it permeates it.

We encourage countries to promote joint efforts to create a peaceful society, for example by establishing ministries of peace.

We pledge to heal the land stained by the blood of violence and hatred, by social inequality and corruption of the heart. Against hate with love.

Compassion, sharing, generosity, sobriety and responsibility are for us the choices that nourish personal fraternity, the fraternity of the heart.

Cultivating the seed of spiritual brotherhood begins with us. It is enough to plant a small seed every day in our relationships: our homes, our neighborhoods, our schools, our workplaces, our public squares and within decision-making institutions.

We also believe in a social brotherhood that recognizes equal dignity for all, promotes friendship and belonging, promotes education, equal opportunities, decent work and social justice, hospitality, solidarity and cooperation, the social and solidarity economy and a fair ecological transition, sustainable agriculture that ensures access to food for all, thus promoting harmonious relations based on mutual respect and concern for the well-being of all.

In this perspective, it is possible to develop actions of proximity and human laws, because “fraternity necessarily calls for something greater, which in turn values ​​freedom and equality” (FT, n. 103).

Together, we want to build an environmental brotherhood, to make Peace with nature, knowing that “everything is in relation to everything else”: the destiny of the world, the care of creation, the harmony of nature and ways of sustainable life. We want to build the future on the notes of Saint Francis’ Canticle of the Creatures, the song of Eternal Life. The plot of universal brotherhood weaves the threads of the verses of the Song: everything is related, and related to everything and everyone is Life.

This is why we, gathered on the occasion of the first World Meeting of Human Fraternity, call on all women and men of good will to embrace our call to fraternity. Our children, our future can flourish only in a world of peace, justice and equality, for the benefit of the one human family: only fraternity can engender humanity.

It is up to our freedom to want fraternity and to build it together, in unity. Join us in signing this call to embrace this dream and turn it into daily practice, so that it reaches the minds and hearts of all leaders and those at all levels who have a small or great civic responsibility.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.vaticannews.va/en/pope/news/2023-06/pope-the-heavens-above-invite-us-to-walk-together-in-fraternity.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos