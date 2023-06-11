Russian casualties withdrawing through their own minefields: British Intel





According to British intelligence reports of Russian casualties ‘withdrawal through their own minefields’. Britain’s Ministry of Defense said military progress on both sides of the conflict had been mixed over the past two days. This comes as Ukraine’s long-anticipated counter-offensive kicks off this week. Loading Loading.

Russian military performance in the past 48 hours of fighting has been “mixed” as reports of Russian casualties are increasing as Russian forces “withdraw through their own minefields” according to British intelligence.

In an intelligence update on Saturday, the UK Ministry of Defense outlined progress being made on both sides of the conflict in Ukraine.

“In some areas, Ukrainian forces have made good progress and may have broken through the first line of defense in Russia,” the ministry said in a statement.

“Russian performance has been mixed. Some units are conducting credible mobile defense operations, while others are withdrawing through their own minefields, some retreating in disarray amid rising reports of Russian casualties,” the ministry added. .

The Russian Air Force is also “unusually active” over southern Ukraine, according to the intelligence service, but it is “unclear” whether tactical airstrikes in the area have been effective.

A camouflaged M109A6 Paladin 155mm self-propelled howitzer stands on Ukrainian positions in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, on May 18, 2023. Can fire Remote Anti-Armor Mine System shells. Serhii Mykhalchuk/Getty Images

Recently, insiders reported that Russia has built a complex defense system in southeast Ukraine consisting of barbed wire, anti-tank obstacles and deadly minefields.

Two US officials told CNN on Thursday that the mines were also negatively affecting Ukrainian armored vehicles.

Another dimension of mine warfare is the US-made artillery shells used by the Ukrainian military that place anti-tank mines in flight.

The United States has supplied Ukraine with more than 10,000 remote anti-tank mine systems, along with 155mm howitzers that can fire nearly 11 miles.

Insider Sam Fellman said mine shells were designed to force desperate choices. Vehicles must run mine-laden gauntlets to deliver fresh troops, ammunition, fuel and food to frontline positions. It can also be used to set traps along the escape routes of frontline troops.

Ukraine has confirmed that the long-awaited counteroffensive is underway, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Friday that Ukrainian forces were fighting “very tough battles”.

While the fog of war makes it difficult to determine the main line of effort, one goal of the counterattack may be to sever the so-called land bridge linking Russia with Russian-controlled territories in the southeast in order to push out into the Sea of ​​Azov, Insider’s Ryan Pickrell said. wrote. .

