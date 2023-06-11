Odds for every player on the court at the LACC





The 2023 US Open at the Los Angeles Country Club in California is just days away. Matt Fitzpatrick will enter the week as the defending champion after his historic victory at the Country Club outside Boston last year.

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is the betting favorite at +750, followed by No. 2 Jon Rahm at +900 and PGA Championship winner Brooks Koepka at +1200.

Scheffler was in on the action last year in Massachusetts and eventually tied for second with Will Zalatoris. Rahm struggled on Sunday and finished tied for 12th while Koepka finished 55th in solo.

Here are the odds for every player on the court for the 123rd US Open.

US Open 2023 Odds Player Odds Scottie Scheffler 750 Jon Rahm 900 Brooks Koepka 1200 Rory McIlroy 1400 Xander Schauffele 1600 Patrick Cantlay 1600 Viktor Hovland 1800 Max Homa 2000 Collin Morikawa 2000 Tyrrell Hatton 2500 Matt Fitzpatrick 2500 Justin Thomas 25 00 Jordan Spieth 2500 Cameron Smith 2500 Tony Finau 2800 Shane Lowry 2800 Dustin Johnson 2800 Sam Burns 3500 Hideki Matsuyama 3500 Cameron Young 3500 Jason Day 3500 Sungjae Im 4000 Joaquin Niemann 4000 Joohyung Kim 4000 Corey Conners 5000 Tommy Fleetwood 6000 Justin Rose 6000 B ryson DeChambeau 6000 Rickie Fowler 6000 Patrick Reed 6500 Keegan Bradley 6500 Adam Scott 6500 Wyndham Clark 6500 Sahith Theegala 6500 Louis Oosthuizen 8000 Abraham Ancer 8000 Taylor Montgomery 8000 Mito Pereira 8000 Seamus Power 10000 Gary Woodland 10000 Billy Horschel 10000 Aaron Wise 10000 Ryan Fox 10000 Victor Perez 10000 Taylor Moore 10000 Keith Mitchell 10000 Cam Davis 10000 Talor Gooch 13000 Si Woo Kim 13000 Sergio Garcia 13000 Russell Henley 13000 Matthew NeSmith 13000 Jason Kokrak 13000 Harold Varner III 13000 Phil Mickelson 13000 JJ Spaun 13000 Chris Kirk 13000 Thomas Pieters 15000 Robert MacIntyre 15000 Patrick Rodgers 15000 Marc Leishman 15000 Kyoung-Hoon Lee 15000 Kevin Kisner 15000 Joel Dahmen 15000 Harris English 15000 Denny McCarthy 15000 Davis Riley 15000 Brian Harman 15000 Adam Hadwin 15000 Matt Kuchar 15000 Maverick McNealy 15000 Tom Hoge 15000 Sepp Straka 15000 Scott Stallings 15000 Min Woo Lee 15000 Lucas Herbert 15000 Jordan Smith 15000 Francesco Molinari 15000 Christiaan Bezuidenhout 18000 Sebastian Munoz 20000 Nick Hardy 20000 Mackenzie Hughes 20000 Cameron Tringale 20000 Thriston Lawrence 20000 Justin Suh 20000 Jens Dantorp 20000 JT Poston 20000 Hayden Buckley 20000 Carson Young 20000 Andrew Putnam 20,000 Adrian Meronk 20,000 Adam Svensson 20,000 Kurt Kitayama 20,000 Carlos Ortiz 20,000 Matthieu Pavon 25000 David Puig 25000 Kevin Streelman 25000 Wilco Nienaber 30000 Padraig Harrington 30000 David Horsey 30000 Austin Eckroat 30000 Vincent Norrman 30000 Ryan Gerard 30000 Ryan Armor 30000 Charley Hoffman 30000 Austen Truslow 3000 0 Davis Thompson 30,000 Ross Fisher 40,000 Paul Haley 40,000 Hank Lebioda 40,000 Nicolas Echavarria 40000 Ryutaro Nagano 50000 Ryo Ishikawa 50000 Roger Sloan 50000 Gunn Charoenkul 50000 Deon Germishuys 50000 Brent Grant 50000 Matthew McClean 50000 Alejandro Del Rey 50000 Kyle Mueller 50000 JJ Gray 50000 Berry Henson 50000 Andrew Svoboda 50000 Olin Browne Jr. 50000 We Nyi Ding 100000 Sam Bennett 100000 Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira 100,000 Jacob Solomon 100,000 Ben Carr 100,000 Aldrich Potgieter 100,000

