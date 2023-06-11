UK Weather: We may see 32C today as the heat wave continues, but there are problems. | british news





As the heatwave continues, temperatures are expected to reach 32C (89F) today, but forecasters are warning that additional thunderstorms could bring new flooding.

Saturday was the hottest day of the year so far with the highest temperature reported in Surrey at 32.3C (90F).

However, heavy rain and hail fell in the northern provinces on Saturday evening, and the National Weather Service issued a yellow warning for thunderstorms.

The Bureau of Meteorology expected up to 100mm of rain last night, the equivalent of a month, but the most recorded was 21.8mm in Merseyside’s Billinge Hill.

Senior meteorologist Amy Bokota said the low reading could be attributed to where gauges fell, and the northwest would have still seen heavy rain and hail even if other nearby areas enjoyed clear skies.

Meanwhile, a road in Worcestershire was closed last night when a tree fell and downed power lines due to heavy rain.

Police urged residents to avoid the area for their own safety.

A Yellow Alert has been issued for Wales, Northern Ireland, most of West and Central England and Scotland from 12pm to 9pm today.

Warmer weather is expected next week, with thunder and showers expected tomorrow, but it will likely hold off until Tuesday.

The UK’s Health Security Agency has also issued heatwave warnings for the West Midlands, East Midlands, East of England, South East and South West until 9am on Tuesday.

This means that the effects of the heat are “likely to be felt not only among the most vulnerable, but throughout health care and the wider population.”

Additional yellow alerts have been issued across the North East, North West, Yorkshire, the Humber and London warning that there may be some disruptions to services due to less severe weather conditions.

