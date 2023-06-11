China has operated military and spy facilities in Cuba for years, US officials say





Washington CNN—

China has operated military and intelligence facilities in Cuba since at least 2019 and continues to expand its intelligence-gathering capabilities around the world, a Biden administration official and two other sources told CNN on Saturday.

The administration official said China upgraded its intelligence-gathering facilities in Cuba in 2019 under the Trump administration and described the challenge as inherited.

This is well documented in the intelligence file, the official said.

The sources have acknowledged that China has been spying on the United States from various Cuba-based sites for years after the White House denied reports earlier this week that China was planning to build a new signals intelligence facility on the island.

Earlier this week, CNN confirmed a Wall Street Journal report that Cuba had agreed to allow China to build a new spy facility on the island that could allow Chinese people to eavesdrop on electronic communications in the south. -eastern United States.

That deal is in principle, said one of the sources close to the intelligence, and the facility would not have been built.

John Kirby, a spokesman for the National Security Council, called the newspapers’ report inaccurate and on Saturday the administration official further explained that it was a continuing problem, not a a new development, and that the arrangement as described in the report does not correspond to our understanding.

One of the sources described the discrepancy as a semantic quibble.

But the revelations about the expansion of Chinese intelligence operations in Cuba come as US-China relations have hit a low point, following the spy balloon incident in February and several aggressive maneuvers by planes and Chinese vessels against US assets in the South China Sea more recently.

The United States has attempted to mend relations and dispatched CIA Director Bill Burns to Beijing last month for talks with Chinese officials. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is also expected to visit China in the coming weeks.

But last week, China’s defense chief refused a meeting request from Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and warned the United States to stop operating near Chinese waters and airspace.

Former U.S. Ambassador to China Max Baucus said Saturday he was surprised the Biden administration initially denied reporting that China had operated intelligence and military facilities in Cuba and acknowledged that the China had a long presence in Cuba.

Baucus, who served as the top US diplomat in China for nearly three years during the Obama administration, described Chinese intelligence capabilities in a CNN interview as not being as strong as some feared, but added, I think China would like to do it much stronger.

The source close to the intelligence told CNN that the various military and intelligence sites that China maintains in Cuba are part of the long history of cooperation between the two countries and of China’s strategy to align itself with other autocratic countries. from which it can advance its national security interests.

Chinese military and intelligence sites monitor maritime traffic, the US naval base at Guantanamo and communications, the source close to the intelligence said. With so much communications moving from physical lines and wires to wireless, the People’s Republic of China will also try to monitor them, the source added.

In our view, despite awareness of grassroots efforts and some attempts to address this challenge in the previous administration, we were not making enough progress and needed a more direct approach, the head of the Biden administration.

The president asked his team to come up with an approach to address this challenge, the official added. Our experts believe that our diplomatic efforts have slowed down the PRC. We think the PRC is not quite where they hoped to be. Challenges remain and we remain concerned about the PRC’s long-standing activities with Cuba. The PRC will continue to try to strengthen its presence in Cuba, and we will continue to work to disrupt it.

