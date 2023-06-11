Operation Venetic: Leeds fugitive returns to England after Marbella’s capture





A man wanted by the National Crime Agency for trafficking arms and ammunition has been arrested in Spain and sent back to prison for drug offenses.

Clinton Blakey, 38, accompanied an extradition team from the NCA Joint International Crime Center (JICC) on a flight back to the UK on Thursday evening.

He was arrested in a vehicle in Marbella, Spain on May 17 of this year after a surveillance operation.

Blakey is suspected of being part of an organized crime group that is moving guns and ammunition from Liverpool to Leeds.

He was allegedly linked to a Howa bolt-action rifle and 200 rounds of ammunition seized from a home in Leeds in 2020.

Blakey has been on the run for three years after failing to appear in Leeds Magistrates Court to face weapons and ammunition charges in 2020.

NCA investigators tracked Blakey to Madrid, Spain, in 2021, where he was arrested by Spanish police. However, he fled again after receiving bail in Spain.

Yesterday (Friday) he was charged with conspiracy to supply class A and class B drugs, in addition to firearms and ammunition charges, in the Leeds Magistrates’ Court. These new charges relate to the same time frame as the firearms and ammunition offences charges.

Blakey was immediately taken into custody and will serve the remainder of his eight-year sentence from a separate drug conviction after violating the terms of his license.

His first arrest came after former professional soccer player Paul Shepherds.

Shepherd was convicted for his role in keeping weapons and awaits sentencing.

The arrest of the two men sparked many others linked to Operation Venetic, British law enforcement’s response to the disruption of EncroChat, an encrypted communications platform, across West Yorkshire, Merseyside and the North East.

NCA Operations Manager Nigel Coles said: Blakey was arrested after an intelligence-led operation between the NCA and the Spanish Police Organized Crime Getaway Team.

After a period of intensive investigation and surveillance, he was detained in a vehicle in Marbella and transported back to England.

The supplies of firearms and Class A drugs are inextricably linked and often contribute to violence and exploitation in the community. Taking it out of circulation and forcing those involved in its use to face the consequences of their actions is critical to our work protecting the public.

June 10, 2023

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nationalcrimeagency.gov.uk/news/operation-venetic-leeds-fugitive-returned-to-uk-after-marbella-arrest The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos