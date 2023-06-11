NCGOP votes to censure Republican US Senator Thom Tillis





Conservative delegates to North Carolina’s annual Republican Party convention voted on Saturday to censure the senior US states senator, a member of their own party, for votes that delegates said went against party views on key issues, according to WRAL reports.

US Senator Thom Tillis, a Republican who has served in Congress since 2015, has tried in recent years to work out bipartisan agreements in Congress on burning issues, particularly guns, immigration and same-sex marriage, which has left some conservatives unhappy with its record. . The official resolution against Tillis is vague, saying he is being censured for gross violations of our party’s platform.

A spokesperson for Tillis said Saturday after the vote that the senator is delivering on his promises and delivering results.

State Rep. Mark Brody, R-Union, told WRAL that the discontent began several years ago when Tillis initially opposed then-President Donald Trump’s plan to transfer millions of dollars from military construction projects toward building a wall along the Mexican border. Tillis eventually reversed course and backed Trump’s plan, but conservatives never forgot his original position.

The final straw for the GOP base, Brody said, was Tillis’ work on the Respecting Marriage Act last year, which codified legal protections for same-sex marriage, something the GOP said. officially opposes in its national and state platforms, Brody said.

Tillis spokesman Daniel Keylin defended Tillis’ record and conservative credentials.

He will never apologize for his work, passing the biggest tax cut in history, introducing legislation to secure the border and ending sanctuary cities, providing desperately needed funding to make schools safer. and protecting the rights of churches to practice freely based on their belief in traditional marriage, Keylin wrote in an email.

A spokesperson for the state’s Republican Party did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Tillis was previously the Speaker of the State House of Legislature after Republicans came to power after the Tea Party wave of 2010. Brody served with Tillis in the state legislature and said on Saturday he loved Tillis personally, but that he had also supported the vote to censure him.

According to WRAL, Saturday’s vote may not remove Tillis from office, but it serves as a message that the party’s base is unhappy with his efforts to reach across the aisle on big, contentious issues.

As a party, we can be a squishy party and say, Well, we’re going to try to please everybody, Brody said. Or we can set a standard, and say Here’s where we want to go, and let the public decide.

The public, or at least the grassroots conservative public, made their decision loud and clear on Saturday.

Charles Hellwig, a Republican political consultant who has worked both with and against Tillis in previous elections, said Saturday he was shocked by the vote. The party intentionally set the bar very high for such resolutions, he said, requiring at least 66% of the vote to ensure resolutions can only be passed if they are broadly popular.

That’s a big hurdle to jump, getting two out of three delegates to support such a motion, Hellwig said. It just shows how unpopular he is among grassroots activists and the hard core of the party.

