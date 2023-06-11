Former Prime Minister Johnson’s shock exit from UK political confinement | News





Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s departure from Parliament over parties breaking the COVID lockdown has sparked frenzied speculation about the future of him and the current government.

Johnson announced on Friday that he would be quitting his seat in Congress, claiming he was kicked out for being stitched up by his political opponents.

The 58-year-old populist politician is being investigated by an inter-party committee over whether he willfully lied to Congress about his party while in office.

In evidence earlier this year, he claimed he never did.

But as the commission was preparing to release its findings, he said he had contacted him to make it clear that they had decided to use the process against me to get me out of Congress.

The Privy Council, which has its own Conservative Party majority in the House of Representatives, has the power to impose sanctions, including suspensions, for misleading Parliament.

Usually, a suspension of business for more than 10 days leads to a by-election in a political constituency.

By quitting, Johnson avoids the consequences of a humiliating fight to remain an MP for the Uxbridge and South Ruislip seats in northwest London.

kangaroo coat

He denounced the committee, chaired by veteran opposition Labor Harriet Harman, as a kangaroo court.

He said he was very saddened to be leaving Congress, at least for now, but above all embarrassed and appalled that I could be kicked out as anti-democratic for such outrageous bigotry.

He claimed the unpublished committee’s report was full of inaccuracies and reeks of bias and added that he had no formal ability to dispute anything they say.

From the beginning, he said, their purpose was to convict me regardless of the facts.

In response to his resignation, the Privy Council said Johnson had damaged the integrity of the House through his statement.

Reporting in Westminster, Al Jazeeras Rory Challands said Johnson’s move threw a grenade into the heart of Rishi Sunak’s government, sending political debris in all directions.

For now, it’s speculation as to how much damage this will do to the Conservatives.

government [Prime Minister] Rishi Sunak is currently very quiet. No official statements or ministers were recorded.

Rishi Sunak’s government has been quiet about the development. [File: Andy Rain/EPA]

good way

Johnson loyalist Nadine Dorries also resigned from her seat in the House of Representatives. That means incumbent Prime Minister Sunak, whom Johnson is partly responsible for his downfall, will face two by-elections as his party weakens in the polls.

Johnson’s ability to evoke strong emotions of admiration or hatred was reflected in the reaction to his shock announcement.

Labor deputy leader Angela Rayner said the public struggling with the cost-of-living crisis had plenty to enjoy the never-ending Conservative soap opera, and her Liberal Democrat Daisy Cooper, her opponent, said it was a nice departure.

Patrick Diamond, a former policy adviser to Labor, said Johnson’s statement suggested he could lay the groundwork for a future comeback, especially if the Conservatives suffered a heavy defeat in the next election.

But we shouldn’t be surprised that Boris Johnson is trying to reinsert himself as a leadership contender, Diamond, a professor of public policy at London’s Queen Mary University, told Al Jazeera.

The Privileges Committee report contains several bad results that could prevent Boris Johnson from returning to British politics.

Diamond added. But I think it’s also important to remember that Boris Johnson is relatively popular within the Conservative Party and to some extent among Conservative voters.

Johnson led the Conservatives to an overwhelming 80-seat majority in the December 2019 general election on a promise to get Brexit done.

This allowed him to get through parliament without blocking years of political paralysis through a split with the European Union.

But he’s failed by dealing with the COVID pandemic, Partygate, and a series of other scandals that led to the ministerial rebellion last July.

He resigned as prime minister and left office last September, but rumors persisted that he wanted to try again for the top job.

Sunak, who was one of Johnson’s top teams to resign, has been trying to stabilize the ship since becoming prime minister last October after a tumultuous tenure from his former boss and a short-lived stint as prime minister from Liz Truss.

Johnson’s resignation is likely to be seen as revenge for Sunak, who saw the Conservatives drop significantly in the polls as next year’s general election approaches.

When I left office last year, the government was just a few points behind in the polls. Johnson rebuked Sunak in his letter, saying the gap had widened enormously.

Johnson was a member of the House of Commons from 2001 to 2008, resigning to serve two four-year terms as Mayor of London. He became a member of the House of Representatives again in 2015 and became Foreign Minister in Theresa Mays’ government.

