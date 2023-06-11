China has been spying from Cuba for years, says US official | News





Havana denounces scurrilous speculation as a White House official says Beijing upgraded its intelligence-gathering facilities in Cuba in 2019.

China has operated an intelligence unit in Cuba for years and upgraded it in 2019 as part of a global effort by Beijing to boost its intelligence-gathering capabilities, according to a senior US White House official.

Saturday’s statement came days after the Wall Street Journal reported that China had reached a secret deal with Cuba to establish a wiretapping facility on the island about 160 km (100 miles) from the state. from Florida in the southern United States.

The WSJ reported that China plans to pay Cuba billions of dollars as part of the negotiations.

The US and Cuban governments have raised serious doubts about the report.

The White House official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the WSJ’s characterization did not match our understanding, but did not specify how the report was wrong or explain in detail whether China s strove to build a new listening facility in Cuba.

The official said the issue predates the administration of US President Joe Bidens, as did Beijing’s efforts to bolster its intelligence-gathering infrastructure around the world.

This is an ongoing issue and not a new development, the official said. PRC [Peoples Republic of China] upgraded its intelligence gathering facilities in Cuba in 2019. This is well documented in the intelligence file.

Asked for comment, an official at the Chinese Embassy in Washington, D.C., pointed to Friday’s statement by a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson who accused the United States of spreading rumors and slander in talking about a Cuban spy station and being the most powerful hacker empire in the world. .

The Cuban government, meanwhile, criticized the latest development.

The slanderous speculations continue, obviously promoted by some media to cause damage and alarm, without following the minimum communication patterns and without providing data or evidence to support what they spread, said the deputy minister of Foreign Affairs Carlos Fernandez de Cossio on Twitter.

Cassio has previously described the WSJ report as a US fabrication intended to justify Washington’s decades-old economic embargo against the island.

He said Cuba rejects any foreign military presence in Latin America and the Caribbean.

The attention to alleged Chinese spying from Cuba comes as Washington and Beijing take tentative steps to ease tensions that have risen after a high-altitude Chinese spy balloon streaked across the continental United States before the military of the country shoots it off the east coast in February.

That includes a trip to China that US officials say Secretary of State Antony Blinken is planning for June 18. The top Washington diplomat had earlier canceled the visit because of the spy balloon incident.

The Biden administration official said that although the administration of former US President Donald Trump is aware of China’s efforts in Cuba and is making some attempts to meet the challenge, we are not making enough progress and had need a more direct approach.

The official said US diplomats had engaged governments that were considering hosting Chinese bases and had exchanged information with them.

Our experts believe that our diplomatic efforts have slowed down the PRC, the official said.

We think the PRC is not quite where they hoped to be.

