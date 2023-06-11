



As Brussels is revising breakfast guidelines regulating ingredients, British jam makers will have to make costly recipe changes to keep selling in Europe.

EU diplomats are fiercely negotiating in Brussels over new regulations for jams, jellies and marmalades that must be included in fruit spreads sold at the world’s largest jam market.

UK officials are closely watching the negotiations and are planning consultations with the UK government and industry once the jam deal is finalized.

An EU diplomat told The Telegraph that member states are using bananas for their ratio of fruit content to types of jam. What is certain is that the rate will increase and that will have a direct impact on UK producers and exporters.

In the case of our breakfast guidelines, the courier added. Breakfast means Brexit.

minimum fruit level

When the UK was a member of the EU, it agreed to the EU’s existing rules setting minimum fruit levels, and these rules were carried over into UK law after Brexit.

Now the European Commission wants to change the rules for a single market. This means UK and EU laws are different.

Failure to follow the new European rules will prevent UK companies from selling their existing products as jam in the EU.

They have to change recipes, create special export versions to meet their needs, or label their products as fruit spreads.

EU sources said the talks focused on increasing the fruit content of jam from 350g to 450g per kg.

Additional jam rules

Spreads classified as extra jam should increase their fruit content from 450g to 550g, according to a proposal that is being negotiated between EU capitals.

Brussels mandated that fruit levels in citrus marmalade, a product closely associated with the UK thanks to Paddington Bear, be kept at 200 grams.

The European Union (EU) Commission has also proposed allowing some European Union (EU) countries, such as Spain, to use the term marmalade, which means jam, for the first time unless it is made from citrus fruits.

Meanwhile, jam makers in Northern Ireland will have to follow new EU rules due to a Brexit deal to avoid tightening Irish borders.

But the new Windsor Framework will allow jams made under British rules to be sent to the region via new green lanes across the Irish Sea border.

cost increase

Rosie Jameson, a jam expert who runs the Rosies Preserving School, said the new EU requirements are unlikely to hurt artisan British producers, as they typically use already higher quality fruit.

But it will increase the cost of mass-produced jams sold to the EU, which typically use legal minimum fruit to keep jar prices down.

Commercial-style producers would have to put 15 per cent more fruit in their recipes if they wanted to export, which would increase costs, she said.

And whether you use cheaper fruit pulp or pure fruit, costs will increase.

British jams were heralded as one of the jewels in the crown of British exports shortly after the Brexit referendum.

ridicule on social media

The Department for Business and Trade declared that France needed high-quality, innovative British-style jams and marmalades, drawing much ridicule on social media.

However, in recent months the UK has been increasing the value of its jam exports to the EU, which accounts for nearly half of global jam imports, not only by value but also as a percentage of total trade.

According to statistics from HMRC, in the last fiscal year the UK exported around 10.6 million kilograms of jam. Only a fraction (about 4%) of these are specifically identified as marmalade.

Ireland emerged as the largest market, accounting for around 29%. Germany (12%) follows. Poland (10%); Netherlands (8%).

France is the largest producer and exporter of jams and jellies in Europe and the largest national market in Europe, followed by Germany, the other most influential member state of the EU.

Berlin is understood to support increasing fruit levels in jams, but Paris has so far kept its cards close to its chest and wants an impact assessment before reaching out at talks.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.telegraph.co.uk/world-news/2023/06/10/uk-jam-makers-face-recipe-changes-eu-breakfast-directives/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos